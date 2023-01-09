by Carlo Bellieni

Dear Director,

“Half of the accesses concern green and white codes, which could be treated by family doctors and medical guards” reported the newspaper The post a few days ago. We have read various analyzes on this phenomenon, centered on the disorganization of local medicine and on the shortages in recruitment in the emergency departments. As a bioethicist, I broaden the scope, perhaps making the answer to the problem simpler (clearer), but less easy (that is, less feasible, because it shows the complexity). I point my finger at a social inversion of health care: the epochal one from medicine to technology.

Until now we have thought of a healthcare based on medicine, that is, on reasoning. It is not for nothing that the term “doctor” comes from the Latin “medeo” which means “I measure”. The member (employee) of Western society (the typical patient) today no longer wants reasoning, but he wants technique. That is, he was used to thinking that every evil has its solution in a pill and that the doctor who does not offer it and does not offer it right away is wrong. Deluded by digital technology, and circumvented by the concept that “if you have a right you also have a solution”.

It is the design of the technological society outlined by the greatest philosophers of the last century, from Heidegger to Anders, which has become reality: we are not interested in the relationship of care, we are interested in receiving technology, an end (in the sense of purpose but also of reset) of each report. Therefore, if I have a mild malaise, I could treat it myself by patiently following the doctor’s instructions; but if health is a right, when I feel unwell this right is undermined, and then I have to go to the source of technology (the hospital) to have this broken right immediately, irrevocably, mechanically healed. In short, I go to the hospital not because I need it but because it’s my right.

And if by doing so due to a skin rash or a fever, the right of sick-sick people to be treated with attention is blocked, the problem “doesn’t concern me”. It is a general concept, which does not concern those who are really sick, but those who have forgotten how to deal with malaise; and it is the majority of us. This has become a society of solitudes, in which the only way to protect oneself is to assert oneself, at the cost of asserting oneself when it is not needed. I am referring to the supernumerary white codes, certainly not to the seriously ill who find only a disadvantage from this system.

Added to this is a second phenomenon which is purely pediatric: the sense of guilt of the parents. It is that phenomenon whereby the absent parent tries to feel present with “pocket money”, gifts or other things (including trips to the emergency room). Absent parents, who literally forget about their children during the week (it is the generation that demands intelligent car seats so as not to forget their children in the car) or who are led by the rush of work to forget them, seeing them in passing in the evening, epigones or slaves of “performance society” outlined by Marcuse (“The one-dimensional man”), in which it is always necessary to run and respond with performance to the race to prevail and survive. The sense of guilt makes itself felt in the moment of malaise: “I haven’t been there for the whole week, but now that you have two lines of fever I’ll give it my all” and lines up in the PS to give a substance to the parenting function or to make a something more than the other parent or grandparents who had the child in charge. I don’t want to criticize parents here: I criticize the social scheme that impoverishes them culturally and responsibly.

In a nutshell, citizens are not used to managing the critical phases of life. Everything must pass through a technical alienation of which the doctor and the nurse are the dispensers.

I spoke about this in a recent essay in the bioethics journal Bioethics Update: “In industrialized countries, the common mentality revolves around personal performance. People identify their worth with their performance, consequently they identify their duty with their role. Consequently, being good cogs at their job is all that is required of them and ensures good behavior and good consequences. Being good cogs, people then assume that they automatically get what they aspire to.

This can be called “magical thinking” because it has three main characteristics that define the word “magic”: simplicity, immediacy and ease. The purpose of this essay is to examine if and how this really happens in three fields: medicine, ethics and life in general. In medicine this is evident: I expect medicine to solve my problem for me, automatically, instantaneously. It is the alienation of health in the hands of technology, which Ivan Illich, one of the fathers of medical thought, spoke of in his book Medical Nemesis.

That’s not to say that technology is the obstacle; on the contrary, a lot of technology is welcome; how many people he saves and will save! It is necessary to give back to the patient his ability to decide, to cure himself, to seek comfort, to look for the doctor to follow. This is why I recently explained on these pages that this medicine seems to be made only for those who know how to assert themselves, that is, for those seeking recognition of their right, to the detriment of the weakest, even when the supposed right is not a frank right.

Health needs to be restored to the patient. But how to do it, if by now all self-awareness about the body has disappeared (try asking an eighteen year old how long a pregnancy lasts or what to do in case of flu, things that our grandparents were very clear about)?

But how to start again, in an era of alienation of health and after years of ethical and logistical impoverishment of health care? They gave the misinformation that healthcare rather than medicine should be technology and – also thanks to us doctors – they created a population of health illiterates who get lost in the race to find the magic pill.

Carlo Bellieni

Professor of Pediatrics University of Siena

Member of the Bioethics Committee of the Tuscany region

09 January 2023

