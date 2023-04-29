Assault on the migrant boat, a 4-year-old girl drowns

A four-year-old girl is the latest victim of migrant journeys to Italy across the Mediterranean. The little girl fell into the sea and drowned when the small boat, on which she was with 34 other people, was attacked by the crew of a Tunisian fishing boat to steal the engine of the 7-metre iron boat, which left Sfax. Her body has not been recovered. The fact happened in the Italian Sar area. The boat was then rescued by our Coast Guard and the Guardia di Finanza.

There is no respite in the Mediterranean where crossings continue, especially from Tunisia, and also shipwrecks. Last night a 7-metre small boat sank in the Italian Sar area. Forty-six migrants, including seven minors and 13 women, were rescued by the Coast Guard soldiers.

But there would also be three missing, including the mother of a newborn who made it instead. The castaways, originally from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Gambia, were landed just before half past midnight at the Favarolo pier in Lampedusa.

They reported that they left Sfax, Tunisia, at 9 pm last Friday and paid 2,000 dinars for the crossing.

The continuous landings lead to the overcrowding of the hotspots, such as the one in the Imbriacola district where at dawn there were 2,242 guests compared to just under 400 places available. It is there that the 299 rescued migrants who were aboard six different boats (including that of the 46 shipwrecked) were taken. During the night and until dawn in Lampedusa yesterday there were 12 landings with a total of 611 people. On the small boats docked during the night there were groups of 48 people (3 women and 2 minors), 46 (13 women and 7 minors) of which three are missing, 42 (10 women and 8 minors), 45 (6 women and 2 minors), 36 (9 women and 3 minors) and 82 (8 women). The first five boats left from Sfax in Tunisia, while the last one from Sabratah in Libya. The hotspot that hosts them remains overcrowded despite the fact that in recent days, with ferries, ships and military aircraft, a thousand people have been transferred every day.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Viking, alerted by the Alarm phone, carried out three rescues in less than 7 hours, in the Maltese Sar area.

The operations were coordinated by the Italian maritime authorities. The NGO was the first to rescue two overloaded wooden boats, one with 59 people and, less than three hours later, another with 65 people. “The castaways of both had spent four days at sea, at the mercy of the elements. They were exhausted and dehydrated”, explain the organization. The third rescue involved a fiberglass boat with 29 people on board who had been at sea for five days, two of whom without food or water. At the end of the three rescue operations, there are a total of 168 shipwrecked people on the ship, including 7 women, 4 children and about 20 unaccompanied minors. The Italian authorities have assigned the port of Civitavecchia to the Ocean Viking.

“Three days of navigation – writes Sos Mediterranee – We fear that other lives may be at risk in the Mediterranean as we sail north”.

After yesterday disembarking 75 shipwrecked people in Naples, Geo Barents, the ship of Doctors Without Borders, has left the port and is returning to the center of the Mediterranean, “ready to resume rescue operations at sea”.

Finally, two citizens from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan respectively, who, hoping to get away with posing as Afghan citizens, were stopped by the Guardia di Finanza soldiers in Crotone because they were considered the smugglers of a sailboat with 40 migrants on board, intercepted and placed safely by the naval units of the Roan Naval Operations Section and by the Port Authority last April 26 off the coast of Torre Melissa, in the Crotone area.

Read the full article on ANSA.it