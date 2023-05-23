Assertive communication: why practice it in life and in work

The quality of our life it also largely depends on how we manage to live with and relate to other people. Each of us has a different communication style, characterized by various strengths and weaknesses. Regardless of your profession, honing your communication skills positively influences the way you live your everyday life. Between family, work, friends and acquaintances, interacting continuously with so many people is inevitable. Developing assertive communication helps to do it more consciously and above all more effectively.

It is impossible not to communicate

Most communication happens unconsciously. The first axiom of human communication defined by Paul Watzlawick and the scholars of the Mental Research Institute of Palo Alto claims that “One cannot fail to communicate”. According to this principle it is therefore not possible to assume a non-behaviour. It’s important to know that gestures, posture, tone of voice and even silences also express messages.

Passive communication and aggressive communication

The two extreme ways of relating to others are passive and aggressive. Both are incorrect because they are unbalanced and can damage relationships in the long run.

Passive behavior : the passive person tends not to question himself and tries as much as possible to avoid confrontation and conflict. The attitude of undergoing and ignoring one’s needs can generate dissatisfaction and loss of self-esteem.

: the passive person tends not to question himself and tries as much as possible to avoid confrontation and conflict. The attitude of undergoing and ignoring one’s needs can generate dissatisfaction and loss of self-esteem. Aggressive behavior: the aggressive person he tries to bully and overwhelm those with whom he relates. This can lead them to fear it and, in some cases, to avoid it.

The ideal way of expressing yourself allows for both have good relationships with others that of achieve their goals without creating situations of friction. Balance can be achieved thanks to assertive communication.

Practice assertive communication

To assert means to affirm with certainty. Assertiveness is there ability to effectively and clearly express one’s opinions and feelings. Assertive communication takes place with behaviors that affirm one’s rights and desires, respecting the identity of the other. It also means to have trust in self and in othersawareness of one’s own abilities and limitations e know how to say no. Also, the assertive communicator has a non-judgmental attitude and knows how to make criticisms constructively, in a climate of mutual respect.

Get in touch with each other and with their emotions

L’empathic listening is the basis of assertive communication. To empathize with the interlocutor means understand his emotions. Put yourself in “his shoes” from a point of view that is not only the logical-rational one. Consequently, communication is also more effective because the right conditions are created for listening and understanding each other.

Assertive communication helps to have quality relationships

Developing your skills as communicators allows you to establish higher quality relationships. Succeeding in this is important for psychophysical well-being, especially in situations of prolonged cohabitation (for example at work with colleagues, at home with a partner or family members).

With practice and over time, assertive communication is a skill that can be learned and cultivated. But first you need to get to know each other, observe your own way of interacting and be aware of your own needs. In fact, this type of behavior assumes that you have one good amount of self-esteem, as well as a number of other skills. The assertive communicator is capable of manage interpersonal relationships, conflicts and criticisms but also to give and receive positive feedback.

