assessment and management in adults. « Medicine in the Library

NICE: Esophagogastric cancer: assessment and management in adults.

This guideline covers the evaluation and management of oesophageal cancer in adults, including radical and palliative treatments and nutritional support. It aims to reduce variability in practice through better organization of care and support and improve quality of life and survival by providing advice on the most suitable treatments depending on the type, stage and location of the cancer.

Read the full text of the article:

Oesophago-gastric cancer: assessment and management in adults

NICE guideline [NG83] Published: 24 January 2018 Last updated: 04 July 2023

Quality standard – Oesophago-gastric cancer

