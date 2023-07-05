Home » assessment and management in adults. « Medicine in the Library
Health

by admin
NICE: Esophagogastric cancer: assessment and management in adults.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 5, 2023

This guideline covers the evaluation and management of oesophageal cancer in adults, including radical and palliative treatments and nutritional support. It aims to reduce variability in practice through better organization of care and support and improve quality of life and survival by providing advice on the most suitable treatments depending on the type, stage and location of the cancer.

Read the full text of the article:
Oesophago-gastric cancer: assessment and management in adults
NICE guideline [NG83] Published: 24 January 2018 Last updated: 04 July 2023

Quality standard – Oesophago-gastric cancer

