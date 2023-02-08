The BoD of Sport e Salute SpA approved today, with the sole abstention of the deputy councilor Mornati, the distribution of the ordinary public contributions to the Sport Organisms. In total, 295 million and 238 thousand euros will be distributed to Italian sport with an increase, compared to last year, of 15 million, 2.5% more.

To proceed with the allocation, the criteria already used for last year’s resources were confirmed: 60% for the “weight” of sporting results, 30% for the incidence of sporting practice and the promotion of sport and 10% for efficiency of costs. The table with the details of the assignments of resources will be available on the Sport e Salute SpA website.

The board of directors also agreed, as a signal to the sports world that goes beyond ordinary contributions, to advance an additional 10 million euros from its budget in favor of sports organizations to meet the high energy cost in the case of technical centres.

The BoD of Sport e Salute SpA shared the opportunity to start in 2023 together with the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi a process of confrontation with the sports system for the purpose of updating the model for the distribution of contributions.

“With ordinary public contributions – observes the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi – the State supports Sport to create educational, aggregative and also economic value. Public financial resources must produce an ever greater social impact, support projects, including infrastructural ones, to improve sports venues, generate development above all where there is a greater need and contribute to broadening the sports base, improving the quality of life of individuals and communities, recognizing merit and producing efficiency in management, to the benefit of the entire system, starting from the extraordinary base of over 100,000 amateur clubs and associations. For these reasons, after the green light for the 2023 contributions, it will be my care to immediately start a discussion with Sport and Health, CONI and the Department for Sport, also listening to the Sporting Bodies, to develop a new model that responds more effectively to the new needs of Italian Sport”.

Even the president and managing director of the Company Vito Cozzoli commented on the outcome of the Board: “After having continued to invest in sport in very difficult years and after an extraordinary restart, no body loses anything with the public contributions approved today. This is the criterion that guided the Board of Sport e Salute SpA in its choice. Given the future confrontation with Minister Abodi and the entire sports system on the assignment, it is right to maintain a principle of general fairness. But there is a new emergency, the high cost of energy, and Sport and Health is doing its part by allocating 10 million of its budget to tackle the problem”.

