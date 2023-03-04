However, making provisions for old age certainly includes finding out in good time what housing options there are and which ones might be the right ones.

According to the guiding principle “outpatient before inpatient”, a comprehensive range of services with a complex supply structure for the citizens of many cities and communities has been established in recent years.

Own flat

In old age, the radius of action becomes smaller and mobility is no longer as given as in younger years. Therefore, the home and the familiar social environment are becoming increasingly important. Often, however, the apartments and the living environment are not tailored to the special personal needs and possibilities of an older person. The wish to be able to live independently at home for as long as possible can usually be fulfilled with minimal changes, small help and structural adjustments. Emergency calls, care and the provision of warm meals can also be organized from home.

Assisted living

With this form of living, older people can live independently in their own or rented apartment. These residential units are built to be age-appropriate and take the needs of this phase of life into account. Many citizens associate this offer with moving to a retirement home with the appropriate care service.

retirement and nursing homes

These institutions serve the full care of elderly people who can no longer live independently and take care of themselves. In addition to accommodation and meals, nursing care and care is provided at all levels of care.

retirement homes

With this housing option, care and support are ensured if you can no longer manage your own household or only to a very limited extent. A need for full care is not yet given. You are usually allowed to bring some of your own furniture.

nursing homes

In the nursing homes, long-term care and extensive care are guaranteed if the need for care persists. In most cases, only small items of furniture may be brought in. Retirement homes and nursing homes are often combined, so that there is no need to move when the need for care arises.