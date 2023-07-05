associated genetic mutations for the resistant breast

A study conducted by researchers from the Sanford Burnham Prebys, USA, has found that certain genetic mutations in young women are associated with a type of breast cancer that is resistant to treatment. These mutations are not linked to treatment-resistant breast cancer in older women. The results, published in the journal “Science Advances”could help improve precision medicine and suggest a whole new way of classifying breast cancer. “It is well known that as you get older you are more likely to develop cancer. But we’re finding that this may not be true for all cancers depending on a person’s genetic makeup.”says the senior author Swasti Haricharanresearcher at Sanford Burnham Prebys.

“There may be completely different mechanisms that drive cancer in young and old people, requiring an adjustment in our view of aging and cancer”. Research has focused primarily on ER+/HER2- breast cancer, which is one of the most common forms of the disease. It is usually treated with hormone therapies, but for some patients, these treatments do not work. About 20 percent of cancers resist treatment right from the start, and up to 40 percent develop resistance over time.

“Understanding how certain forms of breast cancer develop in a way that ultimately makes them resist therapy may help us better classify the disease. It can also help doctors adjust treatment plans for patients who are likely to experience resistance to standard treatments.”says the Haricharan.

“For scientists like me, it can be useful to guide research to develop new therapies to overcome these obstacles”he admits Haricharan. The study included an analysis of a large database of breast cancer patients. It revealed that in patients with ER+/HER2- cancer, certain gene mutations had a strong correlation with response to treatment and the effects depended on age. “This was such a strange discovery that we almost didn’t believe it at firstsaid Haricharan. But the same patterns surfaced over and over again in one database after another.”.

The mutations the researchers identified were in genes involved in cell replication, the process by which cells grow and divide. These genes are responsible for repairing errors when they occur, a process that goes wrong in virtually all cancers. “Cell cycle dysregulation occurs so early in cancer development that we generally don’t consider whether the individual mutations that cause cell cycle dysregulation may affect whether the cancer responds to treatment or its ability to spread.”says Haricharan.

By linking the specific type of cell cycle dysregulation that triggers cancer with disease outcome many years after diagnosis, the research team proposes an entirely new paradigm for thinking about and studying all types of cancer. “This is a sea change in the way we look at cancer, which could have implications far beyond breast cancer”adds Haricharan.

To begin testing this idea, the researchers looked at the effect of cell cycle mutations on patient outcomes in other cancer types. They observed that in many types of cancer, the mode of cell cycle dysregulation is significant for cancer in women, but less so for cancer in men. This suggests that the influence of cell cycle dysregulation could depend on both gender and age.

“These findings underscore why it is important to study cancer in the context of the patient’s life history”, concludes Haricharan. “Too often, cancer research focuses narrowly on cells, forgetting the entire complex host system in which these cells transform and grow”

