An international research team has found a statistically significant association between poor sleep and stroke risk. People who snore, sleep too much, too little, take long naps, suffer from sleep apnea and generally have disturbed sleep are more likely to develop the disease.

People who they sleep badly have a higher risk of stroke. The odds of developing the “stroke” increase significantly if yes sleeps too littletoo much, yes russian, you have sleep apnea and other behaviors / symptoms that disturb sleep. It is important to underline that the result is linked to an association study, which does not highlight cause-and-effect relationships, however the statistical relationship that emerged is significant. In addition, numerous studies conducted in the past have determined that poor rest, in a way that does not adhere to the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), can have a significant impact on salute. Therefore it is no wonder that it can also increase the risk of stroke.

The association between “bad” sleep and the likelihood of having a stroke was determined by an international research team led by scientists from the National University of Ireland in Galway, who collaborated closely with colleagues in the Department of Medicine of the University of Ireland. McMaster University (Ontario), the School of Medicine and Pharmacology of the University of Western Australia, the Rush Alzheimer Disease Research Center in Chicago (USA) and other institutions. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Christine Eileen McCarthy, professor at the Irish University’s Department of Medicine, reached their conclusions after involving around 5,000 people in an ad hoc study. They compared data from 2,243 patients who had had a stroke orintracerebral hemorrhage (entered into the INTERSTROKE database) with those of 2,253 people who did not experience these problems. All participants were given questionnaires to determine sleep quality.

Cross-referencing the data and adjusting for known risk factors for stroke such as age, gender, smoking habit, physical activity and other parameters, the researchers determined that those who slept poorly and poorly had a higher risk of developing stroke. Specifically, those who slept little (less than 5 hours a day) had the triple the risk compared to those who slept 7, the value suitable for an adult according to WHO standards. Those who slept too much, i.e. more than 9 hours, had instead the twice as likely to have a stroke. Even the “siesta”, the classic daytime nap, when it was longer than an hour was associated with a higher risk than those who did not, or + 88 percent. This finding is similar to another study by a Chinese team from Xiangya Hospital Central South University, which found a relationship between napping and stroke risk.

Professor McCarthy and colleagues also found that people who snored had the 91 percent more likely to develop the disease, while those who suffered from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) had about three times the risk. “Not only do our findings suggest that individual sleep problems may increase a person’s risk of stroke, but having more than five of these symptoms can lead to five times the risk of stroke compared to those with no sleep problems.” , Professor McCarthy said in a press release. “Our findings suggest that sleep problems should be an area of ​​focus for stroke prevention,” she said.

Despite the statistically significant relationship, this was an association study with no evidence of a cause and effect relationship. It is no coincidence that Professor Gerard Mayá, a neurologist at the sleep unit of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona who did not participate in the study, stressed the importance of carefully interpreting the results in an interview with El Pais. For example, he specifies that obstructive sleep apnea is the condition that has the most evidence as a risk factor for stroke, while if you snore and don’t have underlying problems, you don’t have to worry (although almost all people who suffer from snore, he stressed). What is certain is that getting little or bad sleep is not good for your health and those who are unable should contact a specialist, in order to adhere as much as possible to the parameters recommended for their age group. The details of the research “Sleep Patterns and the Risk of Acute Stroke: Results from the INTERSTROKE International Case-Control Study” have been published in the authoritative specialized scientific journal Neurology.