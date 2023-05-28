Ean emaciated patient with a crooked spine, pulmonary emphysema and mysterious skin folds on his hand – he is said to have an eating disorder. A depressed young woman who spends four months in a mental institution with no sign of improvement. A fifteen-year-old boy who still plays in the meadow in the afternoon – in the evening his mother finds him lifeless in bed. They are all patients with rare diseases, most of whom have had an unsuccessful odyssey with doctors.

“‘You are our last hope.’ Almost every letter begins with these lines,” says Jürgen Schäfer. The doctor and his center for undetected and rare diseases (Zuse) in Marburg have already received thousands of such letters. “The situation is shocking.” Employees have had to go to the post office with the wheelbarrow.

With the Frankfurt Reference Center for Rare Diseases, which was established by Thomas Wagner at the University Hospital, and under the patronage of Tanja Raab-Rhein, the presiding judge at the Frankfurt Regional Court and wife of the Hessian Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU), the cardiologist has now founded the “Association for the Promotion of Rare and Unrecognized Diseases in Hesse”, or “Fuse” for short.

“It is impossible for a single doctor to know everything”

Rare diseases are those that affect fewer than five out of ten thousand people. But there are many such diseases. Between six and eight thousand are known. It is estimated that between four and five million people are affected in Germany alone. This is of a similar order of magnitude as with diabetes alone. The metabolic disease is a recognized widespread disease. “Rarely,” says Schäfer, “is actually often.” The symptoms are diverse. “It’s impossible for a single doctor to know everything,” says Thomas Wagner.

But that’s not the point. “A network of experts, plus research, teaching, interdisciplinary cooperation and far-reaching care” – this helps such patients. Psychosomatic counseling is also essential. The association sees itself as an intermediary contact point. They want to bring those seeking help together with specialists who have already experienced or even treated similar courses of the disease.

For many people who are looking for advice, the association should bring their years of suffering to an end. It takes an average of five years for a rare disease to be diagnosed. Some patients suffer quietly for decades. The withdrawal from their social life and secondary mental illnesses are the result.

Genetics play a major role in diseases

With about 70 percent, genetics plays a very important role in the diseases. The extremely malnourished patient was such a case. It was only when I looked at my mother and grandmother, who were also very thin, that I got my breakthrough. A database search, in which all symptoms were brought together, revealed an almost identical patient picture from 1984. Not the eating disorder “anorexia nervosa”, as previously suspected by doctors, but the FACES syndrome, a rare genetically inherited anomaly reason for his illness.

In the case of the woman, who had suffered martyrdom in psychiatry, a hormone spiral inserted after the birth of her child turned out to be the trigger for her psychosomatic problems. The boy who dies without any warning had an undiagnosed heart condition. But even in such a case, health insurance companies do not cover the cost of an autopsy. The danger for family members cannot be revealed in this way. According to the association, missing electronic patient files are also a problem. That is why it is so important for them to deal with these medical mysteries in public.