ASST Sette Laghi Hospital Overcomes Nursing Shortage with Recruitment of South American Nurses

Varese, Italy – In an effort to address the national shortage of nurses, the Asst Sette Laghi hospital is set to welcome a group of 12 South American nurses in the coming autumn. These dedicated healthcare professionals include ten nurses from Paraguay and two from Argentina, ranging in age from 24 to 39 years old.

Equipped with extensive professional experience in their respective countries, these nurses have worked in various medical areas, including medical-geriatric care, critical care, and dialysis. They also possess professional qualifications obtained abroad, allowing them to temporarily exercise the nursing profession in Italy until the end of the year, as per current legislation.

The personnel will begin their service as soon as the necessary procedures for obtaining entry documents into Italy are completed. The recruitment of these nurses was made possible through the collaborative efforts of several institutions, including the Municipality of Varese, represented by Councilor Guido Bonoldi, who personally traveled to Latin America to facilitate the regularization process for these newcomers in coordination with the Prefecture.

This recruitment marks the initial achievement of ASST Sette Laghi’s strategy to combat the nursing shortage faced by the entire healthcare system. The recruitment call for foreign professionals will remain open until December 31, encouraging the participation of qualified Italian nurses and other professionals in the sector. ASST Sette Laghi estimates that by the end of the year, the shortage of nursing staff could be reduced by approximately 200 employees.

In addition to the South American nurses, ASST Sette Laghi also announced the recruitment of an additional radiology technician, complementing the nine technicians already hired since the beginning of the year. Furthermore, eight Italian nurses have been hired, four of whom participated in a dedicated tender for the Luino hospital. These nurses will have the opportunity to be accommodated in the company boarding school for five months with a small monthly salary deduction, particularly catering to the needs of younger candidates aspiring to work in the upper Verbano structure.

The recruitment initiatives by ASST Sette Laghi showcase their commitment to bolstering the workforce and providing high-quality healthcare services to the community. As the arrival of the South American nurses nears, anticipation grows for the positive impact they will bring to the hospital and patient care.

