L’asthenia it is a fairly recurrent condition with a physical or even psychological origin, which can affect the over also manifesting itself in conjunction with a series of pathologies. It is presented through eisodes of weakness of varying intensity, but also as a consequence of a lower muscle tone as well as a reduction in strength.
A general situation that has repercussions on personal well-being with an increase in tiredness, with less interest in external stimuli. A not so anomalous event that can occur over time, especially if a sedentary lifestyle and lack of interaction prevail. Let’s find out what is meant when we talk about asthenia, what are the symptoms, how it affects daily life and how to counter it in the best way.
Asthenia, what it is and what are the most common symptoms
Asthenia is a particular psycho-physical condition that affects people, especially the overweight category, and which manifests itself through a series of recurring and recognizable symptoms. Starting from a state of constant tirednesswith different intensity, combined with a condition of exhaustion, physical weakness and sleepiness. A general state that affects daily activities, so much so that fulfilling them is more complicated.
It can have a psychological origin as in the case of people affected by depressionfrom insomnia or even anxiety, or have a physical origin as a result of the presence of some pathologies. As anticipated, the symptoms are attributable to a general feeling of high tiredness and exhaustion, both physical and mental, accompanied by strong sleep even during the day and insomnia at night.
Many pathologies show a strong correlation with the condition, such as chronic infections, respiratory allergies, followed by anemia, diabetes, hypothyroidism, neoplasms, cardiovascular problems, renal failure, intoxications, Addison’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease just to name a few. The symptoms can indicate the presence of different problems, for this reason it is important to always consult the trusted doctor who will be able to identify the triggering cause so as to treat it adequately.
Fighting asthenia in the right way, the winning solutions
To remedy this condition of exhaustion and general tiredness, it is important to identify the triggering cause, i.e. the possible presence of a pathology or physical problem. But there are a number of strategy useful for counteracting asthenia, all attributable to healthy habits and to one lifestyle balanced. Here are the most useful.
- Diet: that it is well balanced, varied and balanced with the right caloric intake, fiber and nourishment but with a lower presence of fats and sugars. A nourishing diet, which makes use of simple preparations such as steam cooking, with a good percentage of cereals, wholemeal foods, fruit, vegetables and legumes. It is recommended to replace the salt with spices and lemon juice
- Hydration and slowness: maintaining a good level of hydration is important for the well-being of the body: you need to drink at least 1.5 or 2 liters a day between water, freshly squeezed juices and herbal teas. It is also useful to have a more conscious attitude regarding meal times, for example by chewing slowly and taking small bites
- Sport: physical activity plays a useful role against asthenia because it overturns the routine imposed by a sedentary life. Just choose an activity that is not too tiring or impactful, but to be tackled with continuity such as the walk, gentle gymnastics or even yoga. Physical activity is a panacea for the internal organs, for the health of bones and joints, able to tone up and improve mood
- Sleep and nocturnal rest: embracing a healthy lifestyle also improves the quality of sleep, removing the specter of insomnia and reducing episodes of asthenia. A little meditation can help personal relaxation, arriving at the time of night’s rest more serene
- Fighting depression: consulting an expert will be able to improve your personal condition, improving your mood and setting new goals and perspectives
- Supplements: they can be of great support especially in the face of various deficiencies, for this reason it is advisable to ask the doctor for advice who will be able to suggest the most suitable ones for the individual person.