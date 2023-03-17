L’asthenia it is a fairly recurrent condition with a physical or even psychological origin, which can affect the over also manifesting itself in conjunction with a series of pathologies. It is presented through eisodes of weakness of varying intensity, but also as a consequence of a lower muscle tone as well as a reduction in strength.

A general situation that has repercussions on personal well-being with an increase in tiredness, with less interest in external stimuli. A not so anomalous event that can occur over time, especially if a sedentary lifestyle and lack of interaction prevail. Let’s find out what is meant when we talk about asthenia, what are the symptoms, how it affects daily life and how to counter it in the best way.

Asthenia, what it is and what are the most common symptoms

Asthenia is a particular psycho-physical condition that affects people, especially the overweight category, and which manifests itself through a series of recurring and recognizable symptoms. Starting from a state of constant tirednesswith different intensity, combined with a condition of exhaustion, physical weakness and sleepiness. A general state that affects daily activities, so much so that fulfilling them is more complicated.

It can have a psychological origin as in the case of people affected by depressionfrom insomnia or even anxiety, or have a physical origin as a result of the presence of some pathologies. As anticipated, the symptoms are attributable to a general feeling of high tiredness and exhaustion, both physical and mental, accompanied by strong sleep even during the day and insomnia at night.

Many pathologies show a strong correlation with the condition, such as chronic infections, respiratory allergies, followed by anemia, diabetes, hypothyroidism, neoplasms, cardiovascular problems, renal failure, intoxications, Addison’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease just to name a few. The symptoms can indicate the presence of different problems, for this reason it is important to always consult the trusted doctor who will be able to identify the triggering cause so as to treat it adequately.

Fighting asthenia in the right way, the winning solutions

To remedy this condition of exhaustion and general tiredness, it is important to identify the triggering cause, i.e. the possible presence of a pathology or physical problem. But there are a number of strategy useful for counteracting asthenia, all attributable to healthy habits and to one lifestyle balanced. Here are the most useful.