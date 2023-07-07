Asthenopaenia: tired and tired eyes, symptoms and how to alleviate discomfort

The term asthenopenia might say little to many, but it is a widespread situation, especially at the end of the day. Many people perceive tired and tired eyes, to the point of even struggling to fall asleep.

There are many people who do a job that requires having to spend a long time in front of the computer, with minimal or even non-existent breaks, to the point of arriving exhausted in the evening. Once they get home, however, for many it is practically impossible to think of lying down on the sofa and resting, especially if you have to prepare dinner and look after the children. This therefore only increases a phenomenon that takes the name of asthenopenia.

The term in all likelihood might say little to many, but it could become clearer as the meaning is discovered. It is, in fact, a practically daily condition for many, which consists of the feeling of having tired and tired eyes after having kept them busy for several hours.

Asthenopenia – a really frequent situation

Asthenopenia is that situation that occurs when you feel the tired eyes after having strained them for a long time. There are several causes that can cause this problem:

driving long distances; exposure to particularly bright lights for hours; prolonged use of digital devices, such as smartphones, PCs and tablets; prolonged reading, especially in low light, which can make your eyes work harder than usual. are the most common causes behind asthenopania – Tantasalute.it

However, eye fatigue is not the only symptom that must be traced back to this problem, but rather it can lead to disorders involving other parts of the body. Many, for example, begin to accuse heachachedifficulty concentrating, double or blurred vision, photophobia (excessive sensitivity to light), dry eyes, burning eyes, feeling like there is a foreign body in the eye.

Most to risk asthenopenia they certainly are people who spend most of their day in front of a screen, but they are certainly not the only ones. In fact, it is important that even those who already suffer from one act with caution visual pathology. This is the case, for example, of those suffering from strabismus, chronic conjunctivitis or blepharitis.

Maximum caution must also be observed who already has an eye defect. Which myopia or presbyopia, but maybe out of laziness or underestimation he decided not to act using corrective glasses. The problem can also occur in those who often have dry eyes or have had a diagnosis of maculopathies or degenerative retinopathies.

Generally, the problem resolves itself by resting the eyes, only if this does not happen it would be good to contact an ophthalmologist. However, you can try to do it preventive action, which could prove to be providential in decreasing the feeling of unease. Every two hours spent on the computer it would be good to take a break of about fifteen minutes, as well as pay attention to your posture. It is also advisable to illuminate the environment at ninety degrees with respect to the screen and to use artificial tears if the fatigue becomes too strong.

