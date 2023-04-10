They suffer from it about 4.6 million people in Italy (almost 8% of the population) and approx 300 million worldwide representing one of the most widespread chronic diseases: we are talking aboutasmaa chronic pathology that manifests itself with an inflammation that affects the airways with the obstruction of the bronchi which prevents the correct passage of air.

The cause

If it is true that the various factors that cause the disease are not yet clear, a role is played by both elements genetics than from those environmental. As we have seen above ilGiornale.itIn fact, scientists have discovered that above all two atmospheric pollutants, ozone and particulate matter, if present in high quantities can be the triggering cause of asthma in children and among the youngest. Exposure to tobacco smoke also appears among the major risk factors according to the indications of our ISS (Higher Institute of Health). Also pay attention to the pollution of domestic environments with dust and mold that play a decisive role as well as environmental factors such as pollen themselves.

“ In addition to environmental and health causes, the level of nutrition, education and hygienic attention and economic conditions are all elements that profoundly influence the progress of the disease”. explains the ISS. While sometimes genetics have the upper hand, in many cases exposure to this disease increases due toobesity considered a very important risk factor that often precedes the diagnosis of asthma.

Symptoms

The inflammation that causes the narrowing of the bronchi (bronchospasm) is the cause of some very clear and evident signs of the disease:

shortness of breath

wheezing due to air “whistling” out of the lungs

gasping for breath

cough

feeling of tightness in the chest

“ The triggering factors of an asthmatic crisis are primarily viral infections of the respiratory tract but also exposure to allergens present in the surrounding environment such as mites, pollen, dust in the workplace “, Prof. Francesco Blasi, Full Professor of Respiratory System Diseases, University of Milan, explained to the press. “ An asthma attack represents an acute worsening of symptoms and respiratory function compared to the patient’s usual condition. If the disease is not controlled, exacerbations can recur over time and can also be very serious, causing considerable discomfort for the patient and even causing visits to the emergency department or hospitalizations “, he added.

The cure

To date, unfortunately, there is no definitive therapy but it is possible to control its course by reducing asthma attacks and the most critical phases. For these reasons, the treatments are mainly pharmacological and are carried out when necessary or daily to control the disease. Inhalation drugs are very common. “ Patients who are treated appropriately and regularly can lead a normal life, without limiting themselves in their daily attitudes and actions, from work to leisure time and sport. However, asthma control remains unstable in a significant proportion of patients, largely due to under-treatment of the disease. “, declared Prof. Claudio Micheletto, Director of Pneumology, Integrated University Hospital of Verona.

“ One of the major problems in asthma management is poor adherence to inhaled therapy – he added – many patients tend to underestimate the disease and, in the intercritical phases, abandon the basic therapy consisting of the association of inhaled steroids and bronchodilators” .

The new asthma therapy