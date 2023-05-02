ASTHMA DAY: FERRARESE HEALTHCARE POINT OF REFERENCE FOR ASTHMATIC PATIENTS

May 2 is World Asthma Day, organized by the “Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA)” body of the WHO. In Italy it is estimated that around 5% of the population (i.e. 3 million people) is affected by bronchial asthma and that the 10% of asthmatics have severe asthma. Six out of ten Italians know asthma directly or indirectly, because a relative, friend or colleague suffers from it.

THE COMMITMENT OF THE TWO FERRARESE HEALTHCARE COMPANIES. The University Hospital (through theOperative Unit of Pneumology directed by prof. Albert Papi) and the Local Health Authority of Ferrara (thanks to theOperational Unit of Territorial Pneumology directed by prof. Marco Contoli) are equipped with a extensive outpatient network for the clinical and functional diagnosis of the asthmatic patient and for the appropriate treatment. In particular it is active at the Cona Hospital a center for Asthmawhere they are regularly followed over 900 asthma patients of all severity and over 100 patients with severe asthma being treated with innovative biological drugs. The annex Asthma and COPD Research Center (CEMICEF), born under the aegis of the WHO, is one of the centers where clinical studies are conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of new therapeutic strategies/interventions. The Center coordinated several international studies whose results are included in the recommendations for the treatment of asthma (GINA).

THE ILLNESS. Asthma is characterized by episodes of airway obstruction with “hungry” for air and difficulty breathing. It’s about a chronic inflammatory disease which can be treated with inhaled medications (sprays or powders) that are anti-inflammatories (inhaled corticosteroids) and bronchodilators. The purpose of the processing is to obtain the disease control and the impact it has on quality of life of patients asthmatics, without limitations to social, physical and relational activities, with no “asthmatic crises or asthma attacks” (which can also be very serious).

Thanks to numerous innovations introduced in recent years in diagnostic strategies and therapeutic intervention, both for mild forms of asthma and for more serious manifestations, today bronchial asthma can be well controlled in most patients. It is above all in the severe forms of asthma that the most significant pharmacological progress has been made in recent years.

severe asthma does not respond to normal treatment and remains uncontrolled, despite therapy, or requires maximum levels of corticosteroid and bronchodilator therapy to be controlled. Different innovative medicines have been developed in recent years for severe asthma. These are biological (monoclonal) drugs that allow personalized therapy based on the biological and clinical characteristics of the patients.