A thunderstorm in Australia in 2016 was particularly serious: several thousand people with asthma then came to the emergency room, and there were even deaths. In Germany, too, frequent asthma attacks occur during thunderstorms.

Strong winds lead to high pollen concentrations

Because they, like allergies, are expected to increase due to climate change, researchers are studying the phenomenon. Strong winds, among other things, increase the concentration of pollen in the air. They release allergen particles that can penetrate deep into the bronchi and trigger the seizures.

Tipp: Allergy sufferers should not stay outside during a thunderstorm or breathe in through their nose through a cloth and exhale through their mouth without a cloth.