Home Health Asthma: There is a risk of asthma during pollen flight and thunderstorms
Health

Asthma: There is a risk of asthma during pollen flight and thunderstorms

by admin
Asthma: There is a risk of asthma during pollen flight and thunderstorms

Something is coming up. Pollen allergy sufferers should go indoors. © Getty Images

When there is lightning, rain and storms during the pollen season, not only hay fever can get worse. During some strong thunderstorms, the number of asthma attacks also increases – even among people allergic to pollen who have never had asthma before.

Isolated deaths

A thunderstorm in Australia in 2016 was particularly serious: several thousand people with asthma then came to the emergency room, and there were even deaths. In Germany, too, frequent asthma attacks occur during thunderstorms.

Strong winds lead to high pollen concentrations

Because they, like allergies, are expected to increase due to climate change, researchers are studying the phenomenon. Strong winds, among other things, increase the concentration of pollen in the air. They release allergen particles that can penetrate deep into the bronchi and trigger the seizures.

Tipp: Allergy sufferers should not stay outside during a thunderstorm or breathe in through their nose through a cloth and exhale through their mouth without a cloth.

See also  World War II strategy masterpiece "Company of Heroes 3" is released, breaking into the Mediterranean battlefield in Italy and North Africa | 4Gamers

You may also like

Planting roses under: 11 fabulous rose companions

«The West has crossed every red line, aiming...

Bake and cook with cream cheese | >...

Britain’s Dorset oil spill declared ‘major emergency’

CGTN: How China is delivering on its promise...

Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham: consensual resolution – breaking...

How Mussolini invented (also) populism: the VIII Biennale...

The cherry blossom in Japan: a symbol of...

Euro 2024: Malta-Italy 0-2. Three points and a...

“Must not leave health policy to Google or...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy