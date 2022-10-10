Blurry and sometimes split images that make what you look at lose sharpness. This is how people who suffer from astigmatism see, a vision defect that, if not corrected, can also cause frequent headaches and blurred vision. According to data from the European Eye Epidemiology (E3) consortium, 23.9% of the European population is affected by astigmatism. A similar percentage emerged for our country from a recent sample survey conducted by the Piepoli Institute for the Sight Defense Commission (CDV), according to which 20% of Italians suffer from astigmatism.

What is astigmatism

To explain what this vision defect is, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, has resorted to an example explaining that it arises when due to a deformation of the cornea the eye tends to take the shape of an American football instead of having that of a basketball, that is, to be oval rather than spherical. In a smaller percentage of cases the alteration concerns the lens, but the effect to the detriment of vision is the same: the light rays are no longer correctly focused on the retina in the same focal point and the image is thus distorted or altered.

The cause

Can reading in dimly lit rooms or watching TV too closely cause astigmatism? The American Academy of Ophthalmology has made it clear that this is a false myth. In fact, even if the primary cause of the onset of astigmatism is genetic, this disorder can also be a consequence of injury, trauma, eye disease or surgery.

The signs to watch out for

Already by ourselves we can realize that something is wrong even if the eye tends in any case to compensate for astigmatism by reducing its effects. However, it is important to recognize some signs. For example, if observing a panorama you notice a lower sharpness of vision or if reading the writings you are unable to focus all the letters uniformly, it is better to contact a specialist for a check. Another sign that should not be underestimated is the fatigue and redness of the eyes with which you find yourself at the end of a working day spent at the computer even when you are equipped with a ‘sight-saving’ monitor. It is wrong to think that it is normal after many hours of work especially if these conditions are added to the inconveniences mentioned above.





The night signals

Another important signal that should not be underestimated concerns night lights. If the lights from other cars cause a lot of discomfort while driving at night, it is best to book a checkup from a vision specialist. It is important not to underestimate these signals both because the eyes get tired and because it can be dangerous if you drive as the problem tends to worsen in the presence of light sources that stand out in the dark of the night. Already ten years ago the ACI warned that 60% of road accidents are attributable to vision problems, while an in-depth research conducted by the University of Milan Bicocca underlined the importance of correct visual compensation for safe driving.

How it is diagnosed

After listening to the discomforts experienced every day in vision, the sight specialist checks the presence of this visual defect by reading the characters on the optotype table, then defining its type and gradation with the use of specific instruments such as the keratometer (which measures the radii of curvature of the cornea) and the auto refractometer (which thanks to the computer precisely defines the visual defect). In some cases the specialist may also decide to perform a corneal topography and tomography, specific tests to study the shape of the cornea and highlight any anomalies.

Correction of astigmatism

Making sure it is astigmatism is important because today the solutions to correct this visual defect are very effective. Astigmatism can be corrected with the use of glasses or with specific contact lenses, called ‘toric’, characterized by their elongated shape rather than being spherical like traditional ones. “These contact lenses have a different refractive power on the various meridians and, thanks to particular stabilization systems, remain oriented in a certain way depending on the shape and degree of astigmatism present, thus correctly recomposing the image on the retina”, he explains. the optometrist Andrea Cappellini, of Vision Ottica Lippi in Florence.

The advantages of toric contact lenses

The use of these lenses is recommended in the presence of astigmatism equal to or greater than 0.75 diopters in one or both eyes. Studies show that these toric lenses, in addition to helping to achieve clear vision, help reduce dry eye induced by the use of spherical contact lenses in astigmatic wearers. “Vision – explains Cappellini – is much more natural, because everything is related to the distance of the correction system from the eye: since the lens is in contact, this distance is canceled and there are no differences in magnification between the various meridians, with the ‘image that is thus focused on the retina ”. Benefits confirmed by the fact that daily disposable toric lens sales increased by more than 75%.





The latest generation contact lenses

80% of contact lens wearers rated physical comfort as a top priority. In fact, in some cases in the use of toric contact lenses, comfort problems may arise, especially related to dry eye. From the data of an international survey it emerges that 42% of toric contact lens wearers complain of dry eyes and 35% visual fatigue at the end of the day. But there is no reason to give up lenses by falling back on glasses: “In these cases – suggests the optometrist – it is advisable to use contact lenses that dehydrate the eye as little as possible, such as the latest generation silicone ones. hydrogel, and which may also have the presence of wetting agents. The regular use of specific tear substitutes should then be recommended according to the missing component (aqueous, lipid and mixed), to be identified on the basis of the observation of the tear film and possibly with the execution of some tests “.

How to ‘wear’ toric contact lenses

Initially there may be some difficulties in handling the lenses, but these are almost always resolved quickly with daily practice and with the help of the optician. “Each toric lens – explains Cappellini – has a reference to insert it in the right direction, but in any case it is automatically placed in the right position after a few blinks thanks to the stabilization systems. The first is related to weight, since the lens is thicker towards the bottom and is thus induced to orient itself correctly by the force of gravity. Then there are different dynamic systems that exploit the opening and closing of the eyelid: that is, the lens is made in such a way as to encounter less resistance to the advancement of the eyelid in a specific position, which the lens thus tends to assume and is precisely the one required. to correct astigmatism “.