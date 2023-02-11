Home Health Astori: Association for cardiology studies – Healthcare is born
Astori: Association for cardiology studies – Healthcare is born

by admin
Astori: Association for cardiology studies – Healthcare is born
(ANSA) – FLORENCE, FEBRUARY 10 – The ‘Davide Astori’ association was born, named after the Fiorentina captain who died at the age of 31 on March 4, 2018 while on retreat in Udine with the team. It will have charitable purposes and will develop initiatives and scientific studies related to the cardiology sector.

The presentation will take place on Monday 13 February at 12.30 in the Sala d’Arme of Palazzo Vecchio in Florence in the presence of Renato Astori, father of the defender who grew up in the AC Milan youth team and also played for Cremonese, Cagliari and Roma and for the national team, and brothers Bruno and Marco. (HANDLE).

