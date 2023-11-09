AstraZeneca Makes $105 Million Initial Payment to Cellectis: Collaboration and Investment Agreement Announced

AstraZeneca Makes Initial Investment of $105 Million in Cellectis

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, has announced a collaboration and investment agreement with Cellectis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. As part of this agreement, AstraZeneca will provide an initial payment of $105 million to Cellectis, consisting of a cash payment of $25 million and an equity investment of $80 million.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of next-generation therapies in areas with high unmet needs. AstraZeneca will leverage Cellectis’ gene editing technology and manufacturing capabilities to design new products based on cell and gene therapy. This partnership will see the reservation of 25 genetic targets exclusively for AstraZeneca, with the potential to explore up to ten product candidates for development.

Marc Dunoyer, chief strategy officer of AstraZeneca and CEO of Alexion, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that “Cellectis’ experience in gene editing and manufacturing adds to our internal experience and investments made last year.” He added that AstraZeneca continues to advance in cell therapy applied to oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as in genomic medicine, which has the potential to be transformative for patients with rare diseases.

Aside from making an initial investment of $80 million, AstraZeneca will also provide compensation for new drug research and milestone payments related to development, regulation, and sales, ranging from $70 million to $220 million for each of the ten candidate products, in addition to graduated fees.

The initial investment of $80 million represents an approximately 22% stake in Cellectis, with an additional investment of $140 million expected to close in early 2024. Following the closing of this second investment, AstraZeneca will have a total stake of around 44% in Cellectis.

AstraZeneca has reported a significant increase in profit in the first quarter of this year, reaching $2,181 million, which is five times more than in the same period of 2022. However, billing has fallen by 4.5%, to $10,879 million, with a substantial decrease in medicines related to Covid-19 but an increase in oncology drugs.

Share this: Facebook

X

