AstraZeneca Symposium at Capital Congress 23: First Sustainability Index…

A comprehensive, scientifically based database for measurable goals: The first #sustainability index, developed by AstraZeneca and Vandage Health Economics Analytics under the scientific advice of Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Greiner from Bielefeld University creates transparency about data availability, data quality and specific objectives in the German healthcare system. In a symposium at this year’s Capital Congress, representatives of various stakeholders in the healthcare sector discussed the need to measure sustainability and derive measures from it.

At present, data on the healthcare system is not uniformly available, is incomplete and also extremely variable in quality: of the 267 indicators defined as part of the sustainability index, 17 percent could not be evaluated due to limited data availability. There are also deficits in the derivation of concrete goals: Only 12 percent of the indicators have targets. “Without target values, nothing will change,” Prof. Greiner made clear at the symposium: “It is only through them that we create commitment.”

The discussion at the symposium made it clear how important the topic of sustainability is in healthcare. “We need sustainability reporting. With suitable benchmarks, position determination and a line of development,” emphasized Andreas Storm, CEO of DAK-Gesundheit, the importance of such an index for care: “If we succeed in developing an indicator system on which health policy then we create cross-state measurability. Key indicators that can also be measured at federal state level lead to better care and comparability.”

Prof. Andrew Ullmann, health policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, described the sustainability approach as “a good basis for evidence-based politics with uniform standards and concepts that create comparability and controllability.” Only in this way are measures promising.

Tessa Wolf, head of health policy and patient affairs at AstraZeneca Germany, used an example to show how the sustainability index can specifically improve care: “We should focus on disease prevention. The sustainability index shows that, for example, when it comes to diagnosis and Early detection lacks an objective. For example, with early diagnosis and therapy for chronic kidney failure, dialysis could be delayed by up to 13 years. In addition to the obviously positive effect for the patient, this would also have a positive economic and thus sustainable effect for the patient healthcare system.”

The index supplements the common definitions of sustainability with dimensions that are specifically relevant to the healthcare system and defines 267 indicators to record them. This creates a database for the efficient use of resources. In addition, the index provides a basis for deciding in which areas of the healthcare system innovations should be developed and promoted. Measurable measures can thus be derived from data-based sustainability goals.

AstraZeneca makes the sustainability index available to all stakeholders in the healthcare system and interested parties as open source. In this way, the company wants to promote exchange and contribute to the further development and safeguarding of a sustainably efficient healthcare system through a broad discussion. “The further development of the sustainability index will be open to all interested parties and should be supported as widely as possible,” explains Prof. Greiner.

The annual evaluation of the indicators of the sustainability index using current data and trends should enable an expert council to derive recommendations for action as part of the “Partnership Future Health“. Regular, annual reporting on new developments, special challenges and possible solutions as well as data analyzes for selected therapeutic areas are also planned.

Further information on the background and results of the sustainability index in the press box. The complete report can be downloaded here and more at www.partnerschaft-zukunft-gesundheit.de.

