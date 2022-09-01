Listen to the audio version of the article

Zenbook 17 Fold Oled (UX9702): this is the commercial theme of the great novelty brought to the window by the Taiwanese house at the Berlin Electronics Fair and previewed to the press during an event held at Ewerk Hall C, near Checkpoint Charlie , one of the historic locations dedicated to techno music. The title that accompanies the product, unveiled to the general public for the first time at Ces in Las Vegas in early January, does not need many interpretations and sees Asus rightly boasting of being the first company in the world to have made a computer 17.3 inch foldable OLED screen laptop. Basically we are talking about an extra large tablet that makes the versatility of use and the ability to transform itself into a desktop or laptop if necessary its strength factor. Now this product is close to launch on international markets, entering the list with a price – starting from 3,299 euros for the entry configuration, the only one that will arrive at the moment in Italy before Christmas in the manufacturer’s physical and online stores) – which reopens the discussion on the potential of folding devices: are they and will remain niche products or are they destined to become (when the costs of the production processes and components allow it) commodity products?

Form factor flessibili

Asking this question to Rex Lee, Asus Corporate Vice President and Head of PC Business Unit, we got the feeling that the right answer is the first, at least for this first generation of foldable computers. The manager’s vision is in fact that of a new era of computing just starting, which will be marked by the convergence of multiple form factors, by the logic of the 3 or 4 in 1 device and by costs that will gradually level down. We will probably not see what happened years ago in the field of TV with the transition from cathode ray tubes to LCD panels (this is the example cited by Lee to confirm the potential scope of this revolution) but the belief is that the portion of the market that will conquer the folding devices (today very small but still relevant in terms of units sold, considering the game also smartphones) can grow and even significantly in the years to come, when the second and third generation of these products will appear on the market.

Chip shortage nearing the end

In the meantime, as Lee observed, the computer industry is preparing to finally close the “very difficult” page of the lack of semiconductors and to consolidate the prominent position in the smart home that the PC has regained in the last two years. cause (or merit) of the pandemic. According to the Asus manager, there is no device that can be considered the true hub of the smart home between laptops, smartphones or TVs and there is no ranking that rewards software, hardware or design as a component today. most important for a computing device. “It is a combination of all these elements”, comments Lee, recalling how the focal point is always and in any case the user experience.

The technical identity card

To create the Zenbook 17 Fold Oled, Asus engineers worked alongside those of Intel and the result is in fact a unique device of its kind for design and flexibility. The main peculiarity of this device is certainly that of splitting into two distinct configurations: the more generous one given by the large touchscreen 2,5K in a 17.3-inch 4: 3 format (which in fact becomes a monitor to be placed on the desk) and the one that arises from the folding towards the center of the same screen to create two 12.5-inch 3: 2 displays with 1920 x 1280 pixels of resolution. To validate the reliability of the “foldable” effect, the hinge that enables the 180 degree closure has been tested tens of thousands of times and the final result is what we will see in the product ready to land on the market. The keyboard and the touchpad are therefore the complementary accessories of a device that, in the wake of Asus’ vision of mobile computing, helps the user to experience the PC according to their personal needs, taking advantage of the practicality of a keyboard depending on the occasion. physical Bluetooth or virtual and the interactivity of a touch screen. And if the presence of gyroscopic sensors promise premium quality from the four-speaker audio system (regardless of the orientation of the device), in terms of performance, the 12th generation Intel Core i7 U-Series processors, supported by Iris Xe graphics and from the WiFi 6E module of the Californian giant, an allocation of Ram memory that reaches up to 16 Gbyte, a solid-state storage unit with Pci express 4.0 technology from a Terabyte and a long-lasting 75 Wh battery.