ASUS Chromebook C203XA

The entry-level ASUS Chromebook C203XA features a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It also has high durability. The body has passed the MIL-STD-810G drop test. The keyboard is equipped with a splash-proof design and can withstand up to 66ml of liquid. Reduces the risk of accidental drops.

ASUS Chromebook C203XA is now $105 off the original price of US$250 to US$145 on Amazon.

ASUS Chromebook CX1

ASUS’ Chromebook CX1 has passed the MIL-STD-810H MIL-STD-810H stress, drop, and shock tests, and it’s pretty solid. In terms of internal specifications, it uses an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 64GB eMMC and 8GB RAM. The 15.6-inch FHD screen also allows users to have a better experience when watching movies or watching movies in their spare time, and in terms of data, it can continue to operate for 11 hours, which is believed to be enough for daily work.

CX1 is on sale now on Amazon, from the original price of US$250 to only US$230, you can save US$20.

