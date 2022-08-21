Listen to the audio version of the article

Apparently it is a tablet with Window 11, one of those with a magnetic keyboard, similar to Microsoft’s Surface Pro but heavier and thicker. The reason? Inside is a completely different “beast”. Asus’ Flow 13 has the features of a mid-to-high-end laptop: 13.4-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, RAM memory DDR5 and 1 TB of storage. All compressed in a device with a “form” weight of 1.2 kilos. You can use it as a laptop or detach the keyboard, plug in a controller and relax on the sofa. But what makes Asus’ tablet unique is not just the technical specifications. The Flow Z13 can be upgraded with an optional XG Mobile external graphics card that turns it into a gamer laptop. Equipped with its own power supply, it allows you to take advantage of the performance of a more powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. It means increasing the processing capacity of the tablet taking it to a higher level.

We’ve been playing it for a few weeks with triple A games like Cyberpunk 2077 with high graphics performance and more modest computing experiences like Crusader Kings III. High-low then. It must be said immediately that put under stress the system suffers: it is noisy and heats up immediately but all in all it is quite fluid. But be careful: if we look at the benchmarks that record performance with the same figure we can afford a superior gaming laptop. Indeed, a normal laptop from 2000-2500 euros per gamer is perhaps more suitable for pro gamers.

As a tablet, on the other hand, we are faced with a versatile and exotic product that guarantees high-level videogame experiences even if in 30 Fps. Something unique to show friends when they visit. In short, the Taiwanese producer has grounded an ambitious but still immature project, which however has the merit of showing how it could be one of the possible alternative futures of portable video games. As the economics of innovation teaches, new opportunities can only be discovered by daring.