The ASUS Zenfone 9, which just announced its price in Hong Kong, has attracted the attention of many consumers as soon as it was launched. One of the reasons is that it has a small-size body that is rare in the market, and is equipped with flagship specifications and a six-axis shockproof camera. Claims to greatly improve stability and image quality when taking photos and video. After a lot of unboxing and review videos appeared online, a YouTube channel shot a teardown video.

Smart use of small spaces

YouTube channel PBK Reviews recently uploaded a disassembly video of ASUS Zenfone 9. You can see that ASUS engineers skillfully used space to not only place a large-capacity battery and dual-lens camera in a small body, but also take into account the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 cooling needs. To disassemble the Zenfone 9, you need to start from the back of the plastic machine, and then unscrew the screws one by one step by step.

Repairability score is very low

As always, PBK Reviews will rate the “repairability” of the phone after dismantling, and ASUS Zenfone 9 scored 4.5 points, which is not very high, but it is only 3 points higher than the Nothing phone(1) that was launched in the same period, which is earlier The previously listed Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Google Pixel 6A scored 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Source: gsmarena