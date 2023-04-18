At 101 years of age, double surgery, removal of stones and gallbladder – Medicine

news-txt”>

At the age of 101 he underwent a double operation in recent days at the Prato hospital, of removal of stones and removal of the gallbladder and three days after the operation he returned home and is fine.

The elderly patient, explains the Asl Toscana centro, was no longer able to feed himself and suffered from severe pain in his abdomen. Doctors, after diagnostic tests, found gallstones and common bile duct stones (the bile duct that conveys bile to the duodenum, the first section of intestine after the stomach). The case was discussed by a multidisciplinary team made up of several specialists – surgeon, internist, anesthesiologist and gastroenterologist – and it was decided to subject the patient to a double procedure under general anesthesia, first the endoscopic one, to remove the stones, and then the surgical one of cholecystectomy, by laparoscopic way, therefore minimally invasive and which compared to the traditional intervention allows a faster recovery. The post-operative course was regular and the patient returned home after three days, happy to be able to feed again without disturbances. “A new demonstration of how micro-invasive surgical techniques, which have been practiced for some time now” at the Prato hospital “are an important milestone – said Sara Melani, medical director of the facility -.

I thank all my colleagues for the new demonstration of their high professionalism which is also expressed in the consolidated team work”.