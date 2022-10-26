We talk about osteoporosis, prevention and new drugs in the next episode of “15 minutes with …”, the in-depth talk on health of the Cagliari university hospital in collaboration with the Unione Sarda group.

The live will be broadcast live today, Tuesday 25 October, at 5 pm on the social networks of the Aou of Cagliari (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter), on the website www.aoucagliari.it, on the Facebook page of the Unione Sarda and on www.unionesarda.it. As always, viewers will be able to ask questions live. Tomorrow the readers of the Unione Sarda will find the in-depth information on the newspaper’s “Salute” insert.

Guest of the column, conducted by the journalist Fabrizio Meloni, Head of Communication and External Relations of the Aou, will be the Professor Alberto Caulidirector of Rheumatology of the Duilio Casula Polyclinic.

Osteoporosis is a chronic disease characterized by alterations of the bone structure with consequent reduction of resistance to mechanical load and an increased risk of fractures.

It is estimated that in Italy 1 out of 3 women over 50 (about 5 million people) and 1 out of 8 men over 60 (about 1 million people) are affected by this disease.

Osteoporosis can be prevented through adequate consumption of foods with a high calcium content and, to ensure their absorption, maintain normal levels of vitamin D. Exercise is another important step in preventing the disease.

The talk “15 minutes with …” is edited by Aou Cagliari News, the newspaper of the university hospital. Agile and simple format, it provides 15 minutes of question and answer with the specialists and the possibility for the public to ask questions live.

© All rights reserved