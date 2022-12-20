We talk assisted medical procreation in the new episode of “15 minutes with…”, the in-depth talk on the health of the Cagliari university hospital in collaboration with the Unione Sarda group, which will be broadcast live Tuesday 20 December at 5pm on the social networks of the Aou of Cagliari (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter), on the website www.aoucagliari.it, on the Facebook page of the Unione Sarda and on www.unionesarda.it.

As always, viewers will be able to ask questions live. On Wednesday, readers of the Unione Sarda will find in-depth information in the newspaper’s “Salute” insert.

Guest of the column, conducted by the journalist Fabrizio MeloniHead of Communications and External Relations of the Aou, will be Professor Stephen Warrior, director of the integrated center for medically assisted procreation and obstetric-gynecological diagnostics of the Duilio Casula Polyclinic.

Infertility is considered a disease by the World Health Organization. This phenomenon concerns about 15% of couples and the causes of infertility, both female and male, are numerous and of different nature.

Medically assisted procreation offers the couple a path that starts from the first visit during which the couple’s clinical data will be collected in order to evaluate the tests to be performed in order to identify the causes of infertility, continues with the execution of the fundamental tests in order to directing the couple towards the right therapeutic program and ending with the implementation of medically assisted reproduction techniques.

The different therapeutic options are in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), intrauterine insemination (IUI), multiple ovulation monitoring.

The talk “15 minutes with…” is edited by Aou Cagliari News, the newspaper of the university hospital. Agile and simple format, it includes 15 minutes of discussions with specialists and the possibility for the public to ask questions live

