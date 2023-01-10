He had gone to the hospital for severe back pain but received a terrible diagnosis. Carl Scott, 19 years old, he has in fact discovered that he has a cancer rare that it had by now spread to many parts of his body. He died three weeks later in hospital in Newcastle in England. The was told he had a rare form of sarcoma called alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma

The unexpected diagnosis

The medical tests left no room for doubt: Carl had sarcoma, a rare soft tissue tumor, which had now spread to every part of his body. The boy died in hospital three weeks after being diagnosed.

Mom: “Everything happened quickly”

Carl’s mother Clair Abraham was shocked: “My son went to the hospital for back problems, hearing us say he had a tumor was a shock,” she told the English newspapers. Given the very rapid course of the disease, the woman did not have the opportunity to process what was happening: «Everything happened so quickly» she said «The last few months have been really difficult. Everything was so blurry and we didn’t have time to absorb much. I had never heard of sarcoma before. I came home, googled it and realized how bad it was.”

