There is a scientific survey carried out on sample subjects which confirms the benefits of the temperature of the radiators on the functioning of the metabolism. In this way we also manage to lose weight.

Temperature of the radiators, in view of the cold season which will essentially arrive in not many weeks, we will have to take this aspect into consideration. Italy and the entire European Union are grappling with the energy crisis. The current geopolitical situation is completely negative and has had obvious consequences also in the economic sphere.

Among the heaviest adverse effects is the disruption of natural gas supplies by hostile Russia. It is not possible to rely on Moscow and therefore measures must be taken to find the necessary gas reserves elsewhere with which to face the winter. Among the countermeasures to tackle the energy crisis there is precisely that of modifying the temperature of the radiators to save.

We will have less gas available than in other years, and also for this reason the relative bill has skyrocketed and even further. Taking on an attitude of sobriety in relation to the temperature of the radiators set in the house will be of great help to save money. But there could also be of the additional benefits in assuming virtuous habits.

Temperature of the radiators, because it is so good for your health

Professor Alfredo Pontecorvi makes it known, head of Endocrinology at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. Interview from the newspaper “Il Mattino”, in fact, reports that the reduction of even just one or two degrees in those that are our home environments and that we frequent every day could lead to having benefits on the body.

The reference is to the possibility of being able to lose lost more easily. In fact, the brown adipose tissue, which guarantees the persistence of the 37 ° internal to our body, is opposed to the white adipose tissue. The latter is the one that is more properly responsible for body fat.

What is this benefit about? In practice, the adipose mass is urged to burn more calories especially in the process that leads the white tissue to turn into brown. These two components, put together, then go to make up the adipose organ.

Because a moderate temperature can make us lose weight

To confirm the validity of these statements, Professor Pontecorvi cites a study that took place on five individuals in full health exposed for a long time at 19 °. Over the course of four months, these people slept in a laboratory with this constant temperature.

In the end it turned out that their values ​​in fact acceleration and work of metabolism and insulin sensitivity is improved. With also a greater presence of brown adipose tissue compared to the white one, 40% more. And this is good. Also because there is an effective weight loss

The same individuals then lived in an environment at 27 ° and this thing then showed negative results, with the brown fat tissue decreased in favor of the white one.