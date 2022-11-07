There are those who feel “born old” and those who are an eternal Peter Pan, but more or less for everyone there comes a day in their lives when they feel they are. getting older. That day, according to a poll carried out in the USA, it arrives on average at a precise age: 42 years. The average American, according to the survey reported by many media including the New York Post, in fact begins to notice the signs of aging right at the threshold of the forty-second year of life, while the age at which one feels at the peak of health. is 34 years old.

The signs of aging

The survey involved 2,000 Americans with representative samples of Generation Z, Millennial, Generation-X and and baby boomers. There is also 15% of respondents who say they have noticed that they are aging before the age of 35. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the weight care program, Found, the interviews also found that symptoms such as joint pain (39%), the onset of chronic conditions such as hypertension or diabetes (37%), metabolism slower (35%), or weight gain (30%) are some of the main indicators that respondents believe are signs of aging.

Good habits

“Although aging is inevitable – specifies Rekha Kumar, Found’s Chief Medical Officer – making healthy lifestyle changes is a preventative measure that can help mitigate age-related problems such as weight gain and chronic conditions. In the last 100 years we have almost doubled our life expectancy, so it is essential to be proactive in extending our healthy life span. ” The survey also shows that while respondents start noticing they need to make changes to their health and wellness routines around age 39, 21% admit they deny their bodies aging. Among those who choose to change, exercising regularly and eating better, 61% put off routine changes for three to six years, while 29% have up to two.

