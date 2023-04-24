At Ciampino the first plane of Italians evacuated from Sudan

The 767 from Djibouti landed at Ciampino airport with part of the 96 evacuated from Sudan on board. Waiting on the tarmac for Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

“Everything is fine, we’re fine.” Signs of ok and big gestures of greeting from the smiling Italians who just got off the Ciampino runway on their way back from Sudan. Waiting for them at the foot of the ladder, in the front row, are Minister Tajani and General Figliuolo.

“Happy and proud to welcome our compatriots returning from Sudan. Humanitarian, diplomatic and military operators who have once again done Italy a credit with commitment and dedication. Thanks to the Crisis Unit, the Ministry of Defense and Palazzo Chigi”. Thus the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani who tonight, in Ciampino, welcomed the Italians evacuated to Sudan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said warring generals in Sudan had agreed to a three-day ceasefire starting at midnight today after previous offers to end the conflict quickly fell through. “Following intense negotiations over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire effective from midnight on April 24, for a duration of 72 hours,” Blinken said in a statement.

Sudan: Tajani, difficult operation but concluded well

“All the Italians who wanted to leave Sudan did so, they were transferred to Djibouti, some Emergency volunteers and some missionaries remained in the country”. The Foreign Minister said so Antonio Tajani arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council. “They will return to Italy on an Air Force flight at around 18:30-19:00 at Ciampino airport,” she added. “Everyone is fine, I want to thank those who participated in this difficult operation,” she added.

They will come “83 Italians and 23 foreign citizens” – between Europeans and non-EU citizens – Tajani specified – on board two separate aircraft. The Minister praised the “cooperation” between the various countries to complete the evacuation operation and noted how the high representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell “thanked” Italy for the role it played in rescuing people from other countries.

“I – Tajani announced arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council – have remained in contact with the leaders of the factions that are fighting each other, they have respected the commitment to guarantee the safety of our convoy, I thanked them, this is a positive fact. It was a difficult, complicated and risky operation but everything went the right way.”

There are 96 passengers arriving from Sudan who will arrive at Ciampino airport this evening, split over two flights: a 767 whose landing is scheduled between 8 and 8.30 pm, and a C130 of the 46th Air Brigade which, due to refueling station, will arrive in Rome later, after 11pm. Both aircraft belong to the Italian Air Force. This is what is learned from military sources at Ciampino airport. Of the 96 passengers, 13 are foreigners: among the nationalities there are Sudanese and Greeks but, it has been specified, not British. The breakdown of passengers between the flights has not been disclosed at this time. It is expected that there will be relatives waiting for their loved ones to arrive but they will wait in a separate building.

Borrell, 21 flights from EU countries departed from Sudan in 2 days “The good news is that we have completed the evacuation of many European citizens from Sudan: yesterday there were 11 flights, today we expect another 20 flights operated by member states, through which we have also evacuated non-European citizens”. This was stated by the high representative of EU foreign policy Josep Borrell at the end of the foreign affairs council. “At the end of the day, more than 1,200 European citizens will have been rescued,” he added.

Sudan, Tajani: ‘Italians who wanted to leave the country evacuated’

“Appreciation for the efficient, brilliant and rapid operation that has been carried out in Sudan for our fellow citizens”, was addressed by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, during the meeting at the Quirinale with a representation of combatant and weapon associations, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the liberation.

“It was a long weekend – said the high representative of EU foreign policy Joseph Borrell arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council – we have worked to remove our people from Sudan and it has been a successful operation: hundreds of EU citizens are out of the country, more than a thousand people, I thank France and I welcome the common efforts of many countries. Now we have to push for a truce, we cannot allow Sudan to implode because it would create earthquakes throughout Africa”.

Sudan, Borrell: ‘More than a thousand European citizens evacuated’

10 Greek citizens evacuated with the help of Italy “Ten other Greek citizens with their families have been evacuated from Sudan and are already in Djibouti, this time thanks to the help of Italy. All are in good health“. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced this on Twitter this morning. With this operation, a total of 18 Greeks have been evacuated from the African country. The first group of citizens, including two wounded, left Sudan yesterday with the assistance of France, as reported by the Kathimerini website. The two wounded were taken to Djibouti and from there they will leave for Greece, via Egypt.

Brazil. “We are also concerned about what is happening in Sudan. There we had 20 of our compatriots whom we reached yesterday and took them out of the country and are now in Djibouti, from where they will leave shortly to return to Brazil. This is a big problem, because it is a war and although it is not so close it creates general concern”. Said the Brazilian ambassador to Italy Helio Vitor Ramos, participating this morning in Pistoia in the commemoration of the 462 Brazilian soldiers and officers who fell on Italian territory during the Second World War. “We are also very concerned about the crisis in Ukraine – he continued -, because it is a crisis that threatens democracy and threatens peace. We hope that an agreement can be reached to put an end to the invasion of a sovereign country, such as Ukraine”.

Fifth French flight leaves Sudan, 60 people on board A fifth plane of the French Air Force left Sudan with about sixty people of various European nationalities on board. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna made it known, specifying that there was “bilateral coordination at various levels” among European countries to complete the evacuation operations, in a “very precarious” security environment. “It was a good example of European cooperation and solidarity,” said Colonna.

Algeria starts evacuation operations The Algerian authorities have announced the start of the evacuation of their embassy staff in Khartoum and its citizens from Sudan due to the conflict between the army and the paramilitaries. The operation takes place “starting today, 24 April”, reads a statement from the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs which continues to “closely monitor the situation in this sister country through” a special “crisis unit”. he called on Algerian citizens in Sudan to “exercise the utmost prudence and to remain in permanent contact with its services to inform them of the evolution of their situation”.

In an “update” report published last night on Twitter, the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) relaunched as the most recent blood test in Sudan one released by the World Health Organization (WHO) which, “as of April 21”, i.e. last Friday, it counted “at least 427 people killed and over 3,700 injured as a result of the conflict” between the army and the paramilitaries. That same day, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris, at a press conference in Geneva, reported 413 people dead and 3,551 injured in the clashes in Sudan that began on April 15.

