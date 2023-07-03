At dinner all naked: the revolution of a place in Milan that has become a legend

Nudist Restaurant – Street Food News

The place where the choice of the dress to wear is not a problem: it is the restaurant for nudists. Let’s see in detail what it is.

There are many restaurants in Italy that leave customers speechless, some because of the dishes, some because of the menu, the prices and the furnishings. Many people love to go out to dinner, discover new places and try different foods and culinary cultures.

From starred restaurants to fast food, our country seems to lack for nothing. There are many restaurants that offer innovative activities and dishes, capable of entertaining and surprising consumers. Sometimes it’s about the service, other times it’s about the atmosphere.

Actually one type of restaurant was missing: the one for nudists. In fact, it is already present in America and in France, correspondingly in New York and Paris, where the success of this type of place is on the front page.

Also in Italy it was opened and it is the “L’italo Americano” of Milan, the first nudist restaurant in the Bel Paese. But let’s see what it means to “eat naked”.

The nudist restaurant

The activity we are talking about it was opened in Cerro Maggiore by chef Romeo who wanted to call his local “The Italian American” because of the style, dishes and music that can be enjoyed in its restaurant.

Before opening though, Romeo he had to receive the ok from the Italian naturalist association which defined his legal activity. The cook also wanted to give to the Italians the experience of eating in total freedomin the truest sense of the word, in fact once you arrive at his restaurant you can completely undress in a changing room.

The rules of “L’Italo Americano”

Customers of the restaurant “L’Italo Americano” they have some strict rules to followone of these is the one that provides the not violate the privacy of other consumers, whether you’re sitting at the same table or next door, the same goes for the dance floor. In fact, the chef’s idea has nothing to do with sex, nudists know what it is.

During the evening it is also forbidden to use cell phones precisely to prevent photos or videos from being taken of other people while they are not wearing clothing and to have an experience without distractions.

The Milanese restaurant made a huge success both for the clientele of practicing nudists, and for all those with the interest of trying a new experience. Today, however, “L’Italo Americano” has closed definitively and there is still no certainty about its reopening.

