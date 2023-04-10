Home Health At Easter: spring kitchen from DAS! Cooking Studio | > – Guide
At Easter: spring kitchen from DAS! Cooking Studio

At Easter: spring kitchen from DAS! Cooking Studio

Broadcast date: 04/10/2023 18:45

At Easter, Rainer Sass and Bettina Tietjen serve delicious crêpes, salmon lasagne and chocolate cake.

At Easter, Rainer Sass and Bettina Tietjen present at DAS! Kochstudio delicious spring cuisine to cook at home. Starters include crispy herb crêpes served with steamed carrots, watercress pesto and yoghurt dip.

The main course is a classic from Italy that always goes down well: lasagne. However, the cooking duo does not prepare them with tomatoes and minced meat, but with salmon and fresh spinach for Easter.

The finale is a popular dessert: a brownie-style chocolate dessert. In contrast to classic chocolate cake made from batter, brownies are moister and have a more intense chocolate flavor. But how does the perfect chocolate slice succeed? Rainer Sass and Bettina Tietjen show all the important steps.

