At Gemelli a center against antimicrobial resistance – Sanità

In the European Union, more than 670,000 infections are due to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, while around 33,000 people die as a direct consequence of these infections. In Italy there is talk of about 11 thousand deaths, half of which could be prevented. These worrying numbers depend on the advance of “supermicrobes”, which have learned to resist many of the available treatments, and require new strategies. In addition to prevention, it is necessary to act proactively to find resistant pathogens, using innovative diagnostic strategies to quickly identify drugs capable of defeating them. The alliance project of the French multinational bioMérieux is aiming in this direction, which has led to the creation of Antimicrobial Stewardship Centers of Excellence all over the world, two in Europe, one of which, at the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic, in Italy.

Thanks to this collaboration, the first Ams Coe was born in our country. The ribbon cutting will take place on May 17th.

A three-year project will be launched within the Ams Coe to accelerate the impact of the diagnostic strategy in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Gemelli will activate and encourage timely diagnostic solutions that will allow both to detect the presence of an ongoing microbial infection and to identify with rapid tests which antibiotics that pathogen is resistant to and thus facilitate the choice of the right drug.

“Knowing exactly – explains Maurizio Sanguinetti, director of the UOC of Microbiology of Gemelli – which is the specific pathogen responsible for an infection and which of the current treatments available to us is resistant to, increases the chances of a cure and reduces the risk of spread of ‘super-microbes’. In Italy the problem is more urgent than elsewhere, given that around a third of all deaths in Europe occur linked to resistant pathogens. If things do not change, it is estimated that in 2050 in our country there could be up to 450,000 deaths from infections”. The project also provides for the organization of educational initiatives. Clinical trials are expected to evaluate new tools to improve the management of multidrug-resistant infections.