At the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital in Rome, for the first time in Italy, an endoscopic cryoablation was performed to remove a “dysplasia” of the esophagus, a pre-cancerous condition that can further evolve towards an esophageal adenocarcinoma.

“The treatment is carried out during a normal gastroscopy, introducing into the esophagus, through the endoscope, a special catheter which has a balloon at the tip from which nitrous oxide is dispensed in gaseous form; this causes the formation of ice crystals inside the cells, thus going to ischemize and therefore eliminate the pathological tissue”, explains Cristiano Spada, director of the Surgical Digestive Endoscopy Unit and full professor of Gastroenterology at the Catholic University, Rome campus.

Up to 1 in 5 adults have Barrett’s esophagus, a condition characterized by the transformation of the normal lining of the esophagus into an intestinal-like epithelium that can occur due to chronic damage, such as that induced by gastro-esophageal reflux disease. Barrett’s esophagus in predisposed subjects or who do not follow adequate medical therapy can worsen over the years and lead to the onset of dysplasia. The Gemelli doctors intervened on this condition. The surgery proved to be “effective in eliminating dysplasia and metaplasia and above all very well tolerated by patients”, Spada continues.

Cryoablation now joins traditional treatments, such as radiofrequency ablation. “Radio frequencies deliver thermal energy, which removes areas of pathological tissue with heat”, explains Silvia Pecere, doctor of the UOC of Surgical Digestive Endoscopy. “This allows for the regrowth of normal esophageal tissue to replace the removed pathological tissue.”