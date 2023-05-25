Home » At Gemelli the world’s first gastroscopy without a tube: just swallow a video pill
At Gemelli the world’s first gastroscopy without a tube: just swallow a video pill

It’s called NaviCam Stomach System, it’s a Chinese technology and at the Gemelli Polyclinic it was used for the first time in the world, excluding China, to perform a gastroscopy.

Identical to a paracetamol tablet (diameter of 11.8 mm and length of 2.7 mm) it is actually a robotic video capsule which, once swallowed with a glass of water, moves independently to explore the walls of the stomach with a precision micro-camera. Is called NaviCam Stomach Systemis a Chinese technology et al Gemelli Polyclinic it was used for the first time in the world, excluding China, to perform a gastroscopy. It is a revolution, because it saves the patient the hassle of inserting a tube in the mouth and obviously avoids sedation. The images are recorded and analysed, then the ‘disposable’ capsule is expelled naturally.

“It is a very advanced technology – explains Professor Spada – which combines the possibility of controlling the path of the video capsule with a magnetic system while its innovative and ‘intelligent’ software analyzes and recognizes the lesions through artificial intelligence algorithms (for ‘ train’ system over a million images from 800 patients were used),” explained the professor Cristiano SpadaDirector of the Gemelli Surgical Digestive Endoscopy Unit and Full Professor of Gastroenterology at the Catholic University.

The world‘s first ‘tubeless gastroscopy’ will be used for the first time in the congress EndoLive which takes place in Rome from 24 to 26 May. NaviCam Stomach System is the first robotic platform that allows you to visualize the stomach with a video capsule that recognizes stomach and duodenal lesions thanks to artificial intelligence.

The video capsule has been used for years for the study of the small intestine, but until now it had not been possible to apply this technology to the stomach due to anatomical reasons; the small intestine is in fact a ‘tube’ with a diameter of just 3 cm, inside which the video capsule progresses naturally; on the contrary, the stomach looks more like a ‘sack’ and to visualize it with a video capsule it is necessary to check its movement from the outside”, explained Professor Cristiano Spada. This innovative video-pill is ‘robotised’, therefore it moves autonomously inside the stomach, even if it is possible to take over the commands from a console with joystick.

