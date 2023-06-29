At great risk are the increases in survivors’, old-age and disability pensions already provided for by law

Why are the upcoming increases in survivors’, old-age and disability pensions already provided for by law at great risk? While discussions of new pensions for greater flexibility in exit with new openings by the government to new systems of early exit are resumed and meetings between the government and social forces have resumed, risks are feared for the actual increases in pensions already envisaged. We try to understand the reasons below.

Increases at risk of survivors’, old-age and disability pensions due to a new lower annual revaluation New revaluation percentages put real pension increases at risk

Increases at risk of survivors’, old-age and invalidity pensions due to a new lower annual revaluation

Expected increases in survivors’, old-age and invalidity pensions would be at risk and for a twofold reason, the first of which lies in the annual revaluation which may be less than expected. The laws in force provide for the annual revaluation of pensions, adjusted to inflation trends and the consumer price index, to give pensioners greater purchasing power

The annual revaluation of pensions therefore takes place on the basis of the trend in inflation and Istat consumer prices but, probably, as already happened this year, next year’s revaluation index for the recalculation of old-age, invalidity and reversibility will be lower than it should considering the evolution of inflation, resulting in smaller-than-expected pension increases.

According to estimates, if inflation is now expected to be around 6.4%, it is plausible that at the end of the year it will remain at the same level, between 6% and 7%, even hoping for a slight decrease, but the pension revaluation index for 2024 it will not be 6% or 7% but most likely lower, perhaps 4%, so pensions will increase yes but much less than they should, also effectively reducing the due increase in the purchasing power of pensioners.

After all, a smaller than expected increase in pensions has already occurred this year considering that at the end of last 2022 inflation was almost 11% and the revaluation of pensions was not 10% or 11%, but the revaluation index for 2023 pensions stopped at 7.3%, increasing pensions compared to the previous year but not in line with current economic trends and not with the expected increases.

So, the increase in survivor’s, old-age and invalidity pensions for next year would be at great risk, primarily due to a certainly lower revaluation index compared to what should be established to increase pensions by adjusting them to the trend of inflation.

New revaluation rates put real pension increases at risk

Another reason why increases for invalidity, old age and reversibility pensions are still at risk is to be found in the new revaluation percentages decided by the Meloni government for the equalization of pensions based on the amount of pension received.

The pension revaluation percentages in force from this year 2023 are no longer three but six and decrease as the pension received increases, consequently reducing the revaluation power.

In particular, the previous revaluation percentages were three and they were as follows:

100% for pensions up to three times the minimum, up to 2,062 euros gross; 90% for pensions between three and five times the minimum, up to 2577.90 euros gross; 75% for checks over five times the minimum, over 2,577.90 euros gross. There are six new pension revaluation percentages and they are as follows: 100% for checks up to 4 times the minimum, equal to 2,100 euros gross per month; 85% for pensions up to 5 times the minimum, up to 2,626 euros gross per month; 53% for pensions up to 6 times the minimum, up to 3,150 euros; 47% for pensions up to 8 times the minimum, equal to 4,200 euros; 37% for pensions up to 10 times the minimum, up to 5,250 euros per month; 32% for pensions over 10 times the minimum. It is clear that compared to the three previous revaluation percentages, with the new pension revaluation percentages, the increase in all pensions is reduced, especially from 2,600 euros onwards, with the exception of the lowest ones.