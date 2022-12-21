Inappetence, nausea and reduced perception of flavors. When you have the flu, you don’t like to sit down at the table. Indeed, in the first few days of a fever, some meals are even eaten in bed, somewhat reluctantly. Yet finding the strength to eat is essential and preparatory to healing. “Both because many medicines must be taken on a full stomach, after main meals, and because food is a source of nutrients that can accelerate and support recovery, especially vitamins”, he explains Manon Khazraiprofessor of Human Nutrition Sciences at the Campus Bio Medico University of Rome.