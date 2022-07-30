In the gaming industry, there are probably only a few studios as dedicated and committed as IO Interactive. Perhaps a trait from Coldblooded 47 themselves, who have proven this in the past by being independent and turning killers into sustained success, but also how they have chosen to stick to their skills and develop over the years in order to build on their expertise range provides the most convenient results. Now, that also applies to their controlled expansion as an organization, one that is very unique to teams and locations.

Earlier this summer we had the opportunity to visit IOI Barcelona as they are launching a new kind of meetup for the local development community. However, before opening the door for external developers and industry members, we got to know the world‘s first BCD Ambrose game demo and also had the chance to catch up with some Nordic and Spanish IOIers, including Barcelona studio head Eduard “Ed” Lopez.

“We chose Barcelona for three main reasons,” Lopez said in the interview above, why IOI has established a third in the city branch . “Number one, the people and the culture; how people are open-minded, proactive and overall good people who are passionate about what they do. We chose it because of the game development community, the video game education system, the video game companies, and our Think talented developers who can help us (we can come here to share, illustrate improving and strengthening the community). Of course it’s because of Barcelona, ​​right? The city is the point of attraction for everyone around the world, so it’s easy for developers to Come here and enjoy the city life. In fact, the office is in stark contrast to the usual norm of large and small studios and is actually located in the city center, so one can really feel the vibe of the surrounding L’Eixample district.

Here is an ad:

IOI Barcelona started recruiting mostly game programmers, “We saw traction, there was a lot of interest in the project, the way we worked,” recalls the studio head. However, contrary to what many thought when the new office opened last year, this is not a support studio, nor a satellite team responding to the Danish headquarters.

“So this is one of the qualities that defines us at IOI, which is that we work as a team in three locations”, López explains the structure of the company and the role of this branch in the organization of IOI. “So that means there are no leading studios or supporting studios. If someone is the lead designer on a project, they can work from anywhere, they can work in Barcelona, ​​they can have developers in different locations.

It also meant that, as we learned and witnessed that day, some Nordic talent decided to work in Barcelona, ​​and vice versa, some Spanish developers worked or used to work in Denmark or Sweden. Take executive producer Cristina Vega – she’s from Benicassim but has been working in Copenhagen for years. In the end, it’s a matter of the project itself: “So the team was built around themes and the game, not around the location, which was very special and worked well for us”. , Edward emphasized.

Here is an ad:

Later in the video, talking about the warm weather in Barcelona and the context of Ambrose Island, the studio head points out that it’s more about “our culture fits very well. The open minds of Denmark, Marmer and the people of Barcelona. , they work well together. At IO, we are always working with people from all over the world. We have over forty nationalities”.

With the theme/game approach in mind, let’s recall that IOI publicly announced that they were working on three different projects. Of course, Hitman is a Project 007 game and an as-yet-unannounced secret IP, which they describe as “Bond-like exciting” in Barcelona. They can’t spill beans on either of the two games they’re currently keeping under wraps, or talk about 47 outside of Ambrose Island (freelancer mode is the next step in the delayed but highly anticipated Assassination universe), But we asked the studio head about his experience with known IPs and what new talent could add to them.

“When I was a gamer, I remember playing the first Hitman game, which came out 22 years ago. It was cool, I remember the game had ragdolls and a different way to solve quests, I It was really inspired by the game at the time. Then I played a lot of Hitman: Blood Money and loved how much you can do in a level and how you approach it. Then, when I became a game programmer myself, I was in BCN worked for a while and I traveled for a while and then I actually found a place in IO in Copenhagen. So I joined the first game of the last trilogy as a game programmer in Denmark. I was involved For the whole trilogy, I also illustrated VR, and then we moved here…I actually worked a little bit on 007 as well. I’ve always loved James Bond, watched all the movies.

I think all projects are very special. We always try to make games that touch the hearts of players. meaningful game. It’s very much about talent and the way we work, there’s creative freedom and freedom of speech, and we want everyone to have an impact on their day-to-day lives, and I think that’s how we make better games. Every developer matters, no matter where they work.

Since then, Ed has talked about what it means for IOI to move from an indie, limited release to an ongoing game with constant new content as a service, as it allows them to “continuously improve and listen to fans,” a feedback that “for us Very valuable”, as is the ability to “work for years” on the same evolving project. Then the conversation gets a little technical:

“We’ve been working on Glacier,” emphasised Lopez when asked about the studio’s engine and the crowd they’ve traditionally produced, one of Hitman’s major works. “We make all the common technology, all the projects we work on are based on Glacier. That means these projects say the glacier gets better, the glaciers get better, and the other projects get better. So, yes, the crowd system is Something that we’re very proud of, and characters and NPCs, like how many real NPCs we have at the same time, I think we’ve always had over 200 active NPCs in a level (laughs), except, I don’t know, hundreds of crowds Elements. So I can’t give details, but we’re always improving the technology (different aspects of the engine, NPCs, AI, behavior, rendering, etc.).

However, they provided details in a tech-intensive presentation they attended later in the day, with Cristina Vega and Owen Angell giving full details of how their engines work behind the scenes, before Sidsel Marie Hermansen and Eskil Møhl hosted themselves in the sandbox A masterclass that introduces Hitman’s emerging gameplay in the sandbox and engages players with a scripted story.

Since then, the Open Doors event has gotten another Danish/Spanish touch, with the Catalan community of mudfenders networking and sharing food and drink on the studio’s terrace, something the IOI hopes to host on a regular basis.

As a final point of the studio structure and tech talk, it will be interesting to see how Project 007 turns out, James Bond has been the obvious inspiration for Agent 47 in the past, and both a secret agent and an assassin that fits right in between the game and the movie There is a transition, but in the opposite direction. The IOI devs again gave a very effective optimization at the tech talk, targeting a very specific subtype where you control a character (starting in third person, but they also fiddled with VR and first-person), and infiltrate a sprawling but inclusive open world filled with crowds and behind-the-scenes routines that facilitate emerging gameplay. We leave looking forward to playing more Hitman and learning more about 007 and other secret IPs…