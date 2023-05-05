Home » At least 20 million corona deaths worldwide
At least 20 million corona deaths worldwide

At least 20 million corona deaths worldwide


Significantly more people have died from Corona worldwide than previously known. The new number of victims from the World Health Organization is almost three times as high as before. The WHO lifted the health emergency, but Corona remains dangerous.

DAccording to the World Health Organization (WHO), the corona pandemic has killed at least 20 million people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named the new number of victims, which is almost three times higher than the previous official figures, on Friday in Geneva.

At the same time, he lifted the international health emergency, the highest warning level for the disease Covid-19, which had spread all over the world since the end of 2019.

He accepted the recommendation of the WHO emergency committee, said the WHO chief. “However, that does not mean that COVID-19 is over as a global health threat.” The committee advises every three months and last classified the pandemic as a health emergency of international concern in January. At the end of January 2020, the WHO declared a global health emergency due to Covid-19 and thus its highest alert level. According to the WHO, around 6.9 million deaths related to the virus were reported worldwide and more than 765 million cases in total.

