At least 40 people have been killed in an armed attack in northern Burkina Faso

At least 40 people were killed in an armed attack in Aoréma in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday. It is not yet clear who committed the attack, but the local authorities they suspect that those responsible are part of one of the Islamist groups affiliated with the Islamist terrorist organization al Qaeda and the Islamic State present in the area, which have carried out several similar attacks in recent years. Six of the dead were soldiers of the Burkina Faso army, while the other 34 were civilian volunteers who were part of the armed group “Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland”, created in 2020 precisely to counter the jihadist groups active in the country.

The north of Burkina Faso has long been an area where Islamic terrorism has been very active: in recent years it has caused the death of thousands of civilians and forced about two million people (out of 22 million inhabitants) to abandon their homes. Last week 44 civilians were killed in two attacks in the north-east of the country, in February an Islamic terrorist group killed 51 soldiers in an ambush, also in the north of the country.

