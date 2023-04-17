Home » At least 40 people have been killed in an armed attack in northern Burkina Faso
Health

At least 40 people have been killed in an armed attack in northern Burkina Faso

by admin
At least 40 people have been killed in an armed attack in northern Burkina Faso

At least 40 people were killed in an armed attack in Aoréma in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday. It is not yet clear who committed the attack, but the local authorities they suspect that those responsible are part of one of the Islamist groups affiliated with the Islamist terrorist organization al Qaeda and the Islamic State present in the area, which have carried out several similar attacks in recent years. Six of the dead were soldiers of the Burkina Faso army, while the other 34 were civilian volunteers who were part of the armed group “Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland”, created in 2020 precisely to counter the jihadist groups active in the country.

The north of Burkina Faso has long been an area where Islamic terrorism has been very active: in recent years it has caused the death of thousands of civilians and forced about two million people (out of 22 million inhabitants) to abandon their homes. Last week 44 civilians were killed in two attacks in the north-east of the country, in February an Islamic terrorist group killed 51 soldiers in an ambush, also in the north of the country.

Continue on the Post

See also  Bad news for those who always eat these foods that could excessively raise cholesterol

You may also like

Migrants, Valenti emergency commissioner. Outside the 4 centre-left...

Can a nap make up for a night...

Corona vaccines have saved many lives

“Starship”, exclusively on Focus the live coverage of...

Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 16...

How much sugar to take per day? Science...

Financial results of the GKV 2014

The yellow weather alert continues throughout Puglia: more...

Scoreboard Sassuolo-Juventus: Bremer skids (5), pasticcio di Fagioli...

TAURUS: HOROSCOPE FROM 17 TO 23 APRIL 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy