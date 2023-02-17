At least six people they would stay killed in the shootings that occurred in several areas of the county of TateIn the Mississippi, on Friday 17 February.

As reported by NB5C, the local television station, the shootings all took place in the rural community of Arkabutlaa Tate County territory without a municipality, approximately 60 kilometers from the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

It would all have started in a shop where a man was shot and killed, reports Sheriff Brad Lance on WMC TV. Then the body of a woman was found in a nearby house.

The police manhunt would then have begun who would have identified the killer as he walked away from the house where the bodies of two other dead people were found. The alleged killer attempted a brief escape before being arrested by an officer in the driveway of a house where the police found two other dead, one in a car and the other on the street.

“We think he acted alone – they let the Mississippi Department of Public Safety know -, but we don’t know what drove him to kill.”