At maturity the trace on Piero Angela: the reaction of his son Alberto

One of the traces of the first test of the high school exams was dedicated to the well-known leaker who disappeared. Here’s how Alberto Angela learned the news.

One of the traces of the theme, the first test of the 2023 high school exams, was dedicated to Piero Angela. Here’s how his son Alberto reacted on social media: “This morning I learned, like many of you, that, among the traces of the first exam of the 2023 high school diploma, there is a song taken from Ten things I learned, the latest book by my father Piero Angela. This is not only a recognition of him as a popularizer and journalist, but also represents a message of trust for the entire category of journalists ”writes an excited Alberto Angela on his Facebook page.

Who was Piero Angela

“Throughout his life – continued Alberto Angela – Piero has provided good information, he has worked in a clear and rational way, documenting himself and explaining many topics clearly and carefully. Well, in a world made up of fake news, shrieked headlines and fleeting information, his way of providing information remains an example and must be an encouragement for all those journalists who do their job seriously and independently, looking for sources and bringing forward in-depth investigations. This allows people to think and get their own idea. Stimulating thought and giving material for the mind: this was his journalism which, evidently, remains an example to follow ”we read.

Piero Angela crossed paths with science at the end of the 60s, when he closely followed the Apollo missions to bring man to the moon. In his career he has written about 40 books and hosted over 30 TV programs. The best known and most famous is obviously Quark: the first episode was broadcast in 1981, followed by over 9 million people. There was nothing like it in Italy up to that point. It was an immediate success, which over the years led to the birth of Superquark and the many documentaries on vhs and dvd that many, like me, have had the pleasure of watching even at school.