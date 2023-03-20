Kramatorsk – It was a large theatre, for the use of domestic spectators. Here is Mariupol, more beautiful than before. After the visit to the Crimea the president Vladimir Putin he showed Russia first, and then the world, the city he is having rebuilt, after having demolished it. A tour that outrages Ukrainians, and beyond. In the siege of Mariupol, thousands of people disappeared, killed by bombing, executed on the streets, died of hunger and thirst. Thousands were dispersed in their flight, some heading west, some east, persuaded to cross the border and ended up who knows where. Not in Siberia, but almost.

March 17, 2023

But someone remained, and anxiously awaited his arrival on a curfew evening, in the square with the children’s games, the gardens, the small trees that had just been planted. Nikolai Lotkovhis son Dmitry, daughter-in-law Ekaterina, friend Alexey Bondarenko welcomed him into their newly installed kitchen. And there the Mariupol residents in exile rioted: “Dmitry and Ekaterina are looters, we saw them looting houses during the bombing. It’s just them.” If Ukraine can recapture the city, the Lotkovs will be the first to be lynched, and their new fridge will be thrown out the window.

There is only one precedent, for so much provocation. The visit of Adolf Hitler in Mariupol, on December 16, 1941. After occupying it, he had himself photographed out for a walk, all happy. He had gone there two months ago Benito Mussolini, to greet the Italians who guarded the airport, all ignoring the risk of the expedition wanted by the Duce, which ended in the tragedy of the retreat from the Don. Now, the comparison is clear. Hitler equals Putin. And the first exit into the territories invaded in February 2022 takes place in the city symbol of many massacres and fierce resistance, with the Azov Battalion barricaded in the steel mill. But the story offered to the Russians is different, as can be understood from the dialogue between the president (still driving his Toyota off-road vehicle) and the deputy prime minister Marat Chusnullin, who explains to him: “These are the buildings destroyed by fleeing Ukrainians, shot down by their tanks. We are rebuilding them. Here are eight new ones, with four floors”. And Putin: “Nice neighbourhoods”.

The man speaks very little (in a 30-minute video), so many think that Putin is one of the legendary doubles, due to the risk that a fake pro-Russian will try to kill him, right there. But Mariupol is now a Russified city, and while not visible in the footage, an extraordinary security plan ensured that everything went well. Then, visit the Lotkovs, who say “we had lost everything, and now she has given us paradise!”, which however does not provide drinking water. The mayor in exile was right, Vadym Boychenko, when he said that the aqueduct is still destroyed, and there is only rotten water in the deposits. Indeed, in the kitchen visited, the drinking can can be clearly seen, from the one distributed by the army.

But what will it be, compared to the reconstruction plan shown in the middle of the square: the before and after, the ruins and the colored houses. “We foresee 1820 structures, and we are building three neighborhoods. And we made 35 kilometers of roads in the city, plus a 4-lane road connecting Mariupol to Donetsk,” explains Chusnullin. The scene then moves to the Philharmonic theatre, where, however, the stage is not seen, on which the gabions were built in August for the Azov prisoners, in view of a trial that has not yet begun. Nor can we see the other theater, the one bombed with 600 women and children in the basement, almost all of them dead down there. The fact is that the place, although torn down with the exception of the facade, smells terribly of death. The bodies are still under the rubble, a flow of cement has covered everything, but the smell is very strong, no one can get close.

Finally, a visit to the Fmba hospital, bombed at the time, we remember the photos of a pregnant woman on a stretcher, who died. And of a distraught girl, later accused of being an actress. Chusnullin: “Here everything had been undermined, even the medical equipment”. And Putin finally speaks: “These are the Nazis. Normal people don’t do these things, Bandera followers do” (Stepan Bandera was a famous Ukrainian nationalist). But there was more to pay homage to the statue celebrating the Soviet victory over the Nazis. And take a trip to the already restored Yacht Club. Only then did he go to Rostov for a briefing with the defense minister Sergei Shoigu, to conclude the historic day, pursued by many curses. From Kiev they commented as follows: “As befits a thief, Putin visited the Ukrainian Mariupol under cover of night. First, he’s more confident. Second, the darkness allows him to highlight what he wants to show, and hide the city completely destroyed by his army, and the few survivors ”.