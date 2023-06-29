At Sant’Orsola free acupuncture for cancer patients – Healthcare

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JUNE 29 – Free acupuncture for patients being treated for gynecological and breast cancer. It is the new service launched today at the Irccs Policlinico Sant’Orsola in Bologna thanks to the Loto Odv association, which has been supporting women affected by cancer for ten years, in collaboration with Amab, the Bolognese acupuncturists association and with the support of the Fondazione del Mountain. An opportunity that is offered to patients, alongside cancer treatments, based on the findings of various scientific publications that confirm the benefits of acupuncture against the side effects of cancer therapies.



“Studies show that acupuncture can be useful for counteracting nausea and vomiting induced by chemotherapy drugs, as well as peripheral neuropathies, i.e. pain in the nerve endings, and vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flashes”, explains Claudio Zamagni, Director of Oncology Doctor of Sant’Orsola. The service starts immediately and there are already about thirty patients on the waiting list: “We are really happy to be able to give this additional supplementary element to offer to women during the oncological path – comments Sandra Balboni, president of Loto – It is important to offer those services that are not the cure, but support the cure in a substantial way”.



The Polyclinic is the first hospital in Italy in which Loto offers this service, but the intention is to extend it to other cities where the association is present (Udine, Parma, Forlì, Rimini, Ancona, at the Gemelli in Rome and Palermo) .



Every day about 50 patients are welcomed to the Medical Oncology Day Hospital of Sant’Orsola to undergo chemotherapy cycles; the oncologist or referring physician will inform them of the possibility of using acupuncture to alleviate collateral ailments.



“The opening of this clinic allows us to develop integrated medicine in our hospital – underlines Consuelo Basili, health director of the Polyclinic – made up of a series of activities that add to conventional medicine by enhancing its effects. We have a duty to offer support actions to improve the quality of life of patients”.



(ANSA).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

