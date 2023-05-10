At Tartaglia-Olivieri a new gym for over 3 million euros

The package launched by the Province of Brescia, thanks above all to funding from the Pnrrconsists of major works by structural safety, extraordinary maintenance of high school buildings, improvement of energy efficiency, but also new gymnasiums and extensions of the institutes. And the largest resource plan in the history of the Brolettowhich will have to manage more than 23 construction sites at the same time, all of which have already been contracted out, before stopping in the remaining areas of the Brescia area to start the other planned interventions.

Many are first excerpts, but the Province already knows that new resources will arrive from the 5 billion made available by the Government throughout Italy for school construction.

As for the gyms, always too few in the city, the project for the construction of the gym is ready new gym of the IIS Tartaglia-Olivieri of Brescia, with a total investment of 3.2 million euros. The work is necessary to meet the needs of the existing school complexes (the Abba-Ballini, which is located in the same area will also serve), which currently have about 2,600 students.

L’area

The location of the new sports facility was dictated by the need to redevelop an area with an urban regeneration intervention. The works to see the new structure built and usable will be entrusted by September (beginning in January next year). The structure will be erected on the main front of via Oberdan, next to the main facade of the “Tartaglia”, with development along what is now a green area used for parking. In this way, the parking spaces, which are permanently occupied by teachers and school operators as well as by students, will be reduced, even if only slightly. “A small sacrifice – say the Broletto’s technicians and designers – repaid by the recovery of a portion of new places in the ground a little further on via Tirandi, which will not lose its current function as a Padel field”.

The project

A box-type structure is envisaged with reinforced concrete walls with thermal insulation and metal or wooden finish, roof in laminated wood beams with overlying insulation package – and relative slope – and metal finish. The heating will be underfloor with heat pump and electricity powered by photovoltaic panels, LED lighting system with presence sensors and air extraction and recycling system. The gymnasium will have bleachers to accommodate the public during competitive student sporting events.

«The environmental impact of the intervention will be minimal as the activities will be concentrated in well-defined areas without interacting with other users. Particular attention will be paid to the quality of the materials used», emphasize the president of the Province, Emanuele Moraschini, and the councilor responsible for school construction, Filippo Ferrari, with the principals of the two institutes Laura Bonomini and Elena Lazzari.