It was the traffic policemen of Palazzo Vecchio who saw the children who understood that something was wrong: they were hungry. They asked what they were doing and where the parents were. At that point the family members were contacted by the municipal police. An adventure with a happy ending but which leaves several questions about how the two children could have escaped from school and got on a bus. The parents at the microphones of the Tuscany news: «We don’t understand how it could have happened and we ask the school to account, no one takes responsibility but it seems to us a very serious thing. We will not file a complaint but we would like to understand, thank goodness it ended well ».