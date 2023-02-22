Lamezia Terme – Thursday 23 February, at 6 pm, the Chiostro Caffè Letterario presents the third meeting of the historical in-depth review entitled “History and popular traditions of Lamezia”, ​​conceived thanks to the collaboration with Matteo Scalise, Doctor of Historical Sciences and researcher of local history . After the first two appointments in December and January, in which Christmas traditions and the condition of women in the history of the Lamezia area were discussed, this time the meeting, which will be held in the Inclusion room of the Cloister, will have the title “Magàre, superstitions and popular medicine in the history of the Lamezia area”.

“Supported by the projection of some photos – they inform in a note – we will try to give answers to questions such as: what were and how were “magarie” made in the past? Did they really give the desired results? Which superstitions were believed and how many of them have they been lost in time or have they been handed down to this day? What did folk medicine consist of in the past? The particularity of the review will be the direct involvement of the present audience, who will be able to intervene by telling episodes, memories, anecdotes concerning their past or the one heard from the voice of one’s parents”.