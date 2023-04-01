Income exemptions are automatically renewed by the Health Trusts on the basis of data provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Anyone who believes they have been excluded despite having the right to do so can submit a self-certification. All exemptions run from April 1st to March 31st of the following year

29 March 2023 – Also for 2023 the vast majority of citizens who are entitled toexemption from the payment of the health care ticket for income you won’t have to worry about anything, because the benefit will be recognized automatically.

As already happened last year, the exemptions will in fact be released automatically by the local health authority, on the basis of the lists provided by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, in accordance with the provisions of state legislation. In Emilia-Romagna these exemptions are already registered electronically from October 2021.

Through Electronic health recordIn fact, citizens will be able to check whether the exemption has been officially issued by the Health Authority: just access the site and view your personal data in the “profile” section.

The audience of those entitled to automatic renewal includes those who already had the exemption in 2022 or had produced a self-certification that has been verified in the meantime and those who gained the right in 2023 (for example, turned 65). According to estimates by the Region, it would be around 650 thousand exemptionsor 90% of the expected total. All the others, if they believe they have the right to do so, will be able to self-certify their condition through the electronic health record at any time of the year: again according to regional estimates, this second case would concern about 70 thousand citizens.

The self-certifications will be subject to checks by theRevenue Agency and give it Healthcare companies. In the event of non-compliance, because for example the income exceeds the limits established to benefit from the exemption, citizens will receive a communication which also lists any tickets to be returned to the Company.

Annual duration of exemptions

The exemptions from the ticket for income and per unemployment as of last year they no longer have unlimited validitybut they have to be renewed every year. In fact, state legislation provides that the exemptions validated by the Revenue Agency remain active until March 31 of the following year, after which only those of those who still possess the requisites are renewed.

Who already has atotal exemption from the ticket for other reasons he doesn’t have to worry about applying for income exemption, because he is not required to pay any co-payment. This is the case, for example, of disabled people.

The income requirements necessary to be exempt from the ticket and how to present the self-certification (113.72 KB)