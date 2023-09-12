At the FEI Jumping European Championship in San Siro the Equestrian Sports and Sports and Health Federations jump together. Di Paola: “Grateful for the collaboration also in the promotion of grassroots activities”

Allies, accomplices, symbiotic. Like man and horse. The “Italia Open to Meraviglia. FEI Jumping European Championship Milano2023” is yet another event of international importance that brings together, on the organizational front, Sport and Health and the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation. Both are in fact protagonists of the organizing committee of the continental event, currently taking place at the Snai San Siro Hippodrome in Milan, together with RCS Sports & Event and Epiqa, the Snaitech group, creating that public-private union defined as “a model for the promotion sports” by the President of Sport and Health, Marco Mezzaroma.

The relationship between Sport and Health and the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation has developed over the years with the organization of leading sporting events, such as the FEI Eventing and Driving World Championships Pratoni2022, the two editions of the Milano Jumping Cup and, above all, the annual with the CSIO of Piazza di Siena in Rome, reborn thanks to the solid collaboration between FISE and Sport and Health under the aegis of the new CEO of the Company, Diego Nepi Molineris. A shared objective, in all the events, was to combine the sporting aspect with space redevelopment actions for a concrete legacy for the benefit of the community. This is the case of the concerted redevelopment activity of the Pratoni del Vivaro facility in Rocca di Papa, as well as the entire area of ​​Piazza di Siena which has now returned to full use by citizens also by virtue of the agreement signed between Roma Capitale and Sport and Health.

Not just big events. Sport and Health and the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation are also alongside us in the daily activity of disseminating basic sports practice. Within the “80 million for sport” program promoted by the Government, Sport and Health has provided funding of 2 million 935 thousand euros for nine FISE projects aimed at promoting grassroots sport and developing the social sector, thanks to the use of the horse seen not only as an athlete but also as a co-therapist and playmate.

The nine projects aim to broaden the number of members, bringing the activities from school children up to the over 65s. The funded projects were “A carriage for everyone” aimed at the over 65s for a new idea of ​​physical activity, “Cavalstudiando” pilot project for students of agricultural institutes, “pony & gymnastics” in synergy with FIJLKAM to teach children involved in equestrian sports how to fall safely, “Equiginnasticando” for motor literacy for school combined with vaulting on horseback, “Io I feel with the horse” to initiate contact with the horse for the deaf and hearing impaired, “On horseback towards the future” social project for juvenile penal institutions, “Overponymotricità” for equimotricity aimed at over 65s, “I take care of you, plus” social cohesion project and “Tutti in saddle” which spreads the message of the practice of sport as a necessary tool for the psychophysical-motor well-being of children, for the development of relational skills and for social inclusion with a particular deepening of the relationship with the horse through the ethological approach based on respect for the horse, athlete and companion.

“With the FEI Jumping European Championship Milan 2023 – says the President of the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation, Marco Di Paola – the relationship between our Federation and Sport and Health is increasingly consolidated. A combination that has achieved and shared the success of the 2022 World Eventing Championships at the Pratoni del Vivaro, but which has already laid its solid foundations over the years with the organization of the Csio di Roma Piazza di Siena – Master of Inzeo. We are grateful to Sport e Salute, not only for the organizational partnerships of the major events, but also for the support in the activities to enhance grassroots sport with the nine projects financed under the ’80 million for sport’ programme: a further important opportunity to open the world of equestrian sports to social activities through the horse”.