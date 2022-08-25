Nuclear Medicine of the entire territorial area of ​​Romagna has a unitary guide. From 1 July, Dr. Federica Matteucci, former director of Nuclear Medicine of the AUSL of Romagna since July 2021, has in fact also assumed the same role in the Romagnolo Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori” Irccs. For Matteucci this is a return to Irst Irccs, she having held the coordination function of the Diagnostics sector of Nuclear Medicine from 2011 to 2021.

The unified organization of the two structures represents one of the objectives defined by the agreement, signed in December 2020 by Irst Irccs and Ausl Romagna and recently approved by the Territorial Social and Health Conference of Romagna, for the establishment of the Comprehensive Cancer Care (and Research) Network (Cccrn). The joint intent that led to the identification of a Romagna Network of Nuclear Medicine with a single coordination, is to guarantee appropriateness, clinical control and optimization of both human and technological resources, increasing the value of clinical practice and research, at the same time seizing the opportunities offered by the distinctive vocations of the two structures. Dr. Matteucci’s skills will also be precious for the activities of the next Oncological Pharmacy of Romagna – a unique project in the national panorama, the result of the common commitment of Ausl Romagna – Irst – in particular as regards the field of radiopharmaceuticals that the Nuclear Medicine Structures will be able to use for clinical trial activities.

Highly esteemed professional, in addition to practicing clinical and research activities, Dr. Matteucci was adjunct professor of Fundamentals of nuclear-medical diagnostics and Radiotherapy at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Degree Course in Medical Radiology Techniques for Imaging and Radiotherapy of the University of Bologna – Polo di Rimini and has numerous publications and participations to her credit as a speaker at national and international conferences, also obtaining the qualification as Professor of the Second Band of the Competition Sector (06 / I1 Diagnostic for Imaging, Radiotherapy and Neuroradiology).

The shared management assumed by Dr. Matteucci – a choice welcomed with extreme favor by both the Board of Directors and the Irst Shareholders’ Meeting in the session of 12 July last – will allow to increase the offer to citizens in terms of volume of diagnostic services and therapeutic with consequent improvement of the times of use; better efficiency on the part of the individual operating units in terms of performance, through the creation of shared agendas in order to reduce waiting lists; improve the management of technologies, especially periods of machine downtime for ordinary and extraordinary maintenance; implement the skills of the professionals involved; encourage the participation of all professionals in research activities, increasing case studies and knowledge of the various pathologies.

Matteucci thanks “the Directorates for the trust they have placed in me. I am very proud to be part of the construction project of the CCCRN, which was so dear to Professor Dino Amadori. I am aware that the objective is very challenging but I can assure you that the commitment and the enthusiasm that I will put in will be up to the challenge and it will certainly be of great help to be able to count on the collaboration of my nuclear medical colleagues from both facilities, who have always shown great willingness to rotate in the various locations and to manage shared departments “.

He curriculum

Federica Matteucci was born in Tuscany and then moved to Faenza, she graduated in Medicine in 1989 at the University of Pisa, with a specialization in Nuclear Medicine. Since 1996 you have worked in the Nuclear Medicine departments of Faenza, Forlì and from 2010 to 2021 at the Romagnolo Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori” IRCCS, developing expertise in the use of innovative tracers and radiometabolic therapies. Author of 60 publications in national and international scientific journals and 156 abstracts presented at congresses, thanks to this production she obtained the qualification as Professor of II level in the competitive sector Diagnostics for Imaging, Radiotherapy and Neuroradiology and was contract professor of Fundamentals of medical-nuclear diagnostics and Radiotherapy at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Degree Course in Medical Radiology Techniques for Imaging and Radiotherapy of the University of Bologna – Polo di Rimini.